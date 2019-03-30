Move over, winter, warm weather is finally upon us! To celebrate, Drizly and Bon & Viv's March 2019 deal will save you $5 off your weekend order of Bon & Viv's spiked seltzer, or anything you order, for that matter. If you want to score some seriously delicious and discounted boozy sips, do yourself a favor and keep reading.

Bon & Viv, a mermaid-themed spiked seltzer company, is teaming up with alcohol delivery app and website Drizly to give first-time Drizly users $5 off their order, according to Bon & Viv. In honor of National Mermaid Day, which was March 29, you can use this deal all weekend long. Nothing like a discount on spiked seltzer to get the party going, amirite?

Here's how it works: Go to the Drizly website or app and select the beverages you want to get delivered. Add them to your cart and proceed to your cart when you're ready to place the order. Under your Order Summary, you should see your product subtotal, a store delivery fee, tax, a customizable driver tip, and a slot where you can enter a promo code. To get $5 dollars off your order, use code "B&VMERMAID" — and that's it!

In order to redeem the code and get a Drizly delivery, you need to be 21 years and older (Drizly drivers ask for and scan IDs at the door). Customers also can't combine the offer with any other offers. The code is redeemable until March 31, 2019, in every state except Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, and Ohio, where the offer isn't valid at all.

Courtesy of Bon & Viv

In case you haven't had Bon & Viv's Spiked Seltzer before, let me enlighten you. According to Bon & Viv's description of the drinks, they're made with seltzer water, cold-pressed essences of fruits, botanicals, and champagne yeast for those delicate bubbles everyone loves. Each 12-ounce can contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume and doesn't have any added sugar, in case you're someone who doesn't like your drinks to be on the sweet side. Recently, the company introduced new drink flavors including Black Cherry Rosemary, Clementine Hibiscus, and Pear Elderflower, but the Bon & Viv website showcases a variety of additional delicious flavors like Grapefruit, Cranberry, Lemon Lime, and Prickly Pear.

Figuring out where to find this delicious, bubbly concoction near you is easy. Head to the Bon & Viv website and navigate to "product locator." From there, enter in your zip code and click "dive in." A map will display what local stores or bars carry the drink and will also give you a list of locations for easier navigation. There's a note on the website encouraging customers to give the store a call before going in. Bon & Viv's can be found in single flavor six-packs and 12-packs and variety six-packs, 12-packs, and 24-packs.

If spiked seltzer is your go-to warm weather beverage, you might also want to check out new Ritas Spritz cans featuring flavors like Pear Orange Sangria, Strawberry Blueberry Sangria, and White Peach Rosé. Want to add to the spiked seltzer party? White Claw Pure's seltzer-and-vodka concoctions featuring flavors like Mango, Black Cherry, and Ruby Grapefruit. Whatever your sip of choice, it's hard to deny that spiked seltzer beverages are gaining in popularity and might just be the official drink of summer 2019. Thankfully, you can save $5 on your Drizly Bon & Viv purchase this weekend. Happy sipping!