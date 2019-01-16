I don't know about you, but my go-to drink throughout the winter months is definitely red wine. I'm not gonna lie, though: I'm getting really excited for rooftop season, because spiked seltzer is my preferred pick when the weather gets warm. However, new spiked seltzer flavors are about to hit the market that might encourage me to ditch the wine until next year. I'm talking about BON & VIV's new botanical spiked seltzer flavors, which include floral picks like Hibiscus Clementine and Black Cherry Rosemary (!!!). I'm getting springtime vibes already, and I haven't even tried them yet.

Before I get into more detail about these new spiked seltzer flavors, let's take a step back. Right now, some of you might be wondering, "Who the heck are BON & VIV?" That's a valid question, but I have answers. Recently, your go-to bubbly cans with those cute mermaid designs from the OG Spiked Seltzer company were revamped, and they're now part of BON & VIV's Spiked Seltzer collection. The company's rebrand came with a few upgrades, including an adorable new look and a handful of additional flavors. Don't worry, though: The original Spiked Seltzer flavors that you know and love are still available — but once you read more about the company's botanical tastes, you'll probably want to try something new.

Courtesy of BON & VIV

Let's take a moment and talk about BON & VIV's new flavors in detail. When the company underwent its rebrand, it introduced three new botanical options to its roster. Those include Black Cherry Rosemary, Hibiscus Clementine, and Pear Elderflower. As I previously mentioned, I haven't tried these yet — but based off of their names, I could imagine that each can features fruity and floral tastes that'll bring you back to sunny spring days and warm summer nights. I'd like to try one ASAP (the Hibiscus Clementine, specifically).

If you're craving the OG Spiked Seltzer flavors, have no fear. Fan favorites are still available under the company's rebrand, so you'll be able to sip on your go-to cans without expecting any floral surprises. Based off of the company's website, those flavors include Grapefruit, Cranberry, Lemon Lime, and Prickly Pear. Sure, there aren't any fancy flowers included in the names — but they still sound simple, sweet, and perfect for early-spring sipping. (Heck, I'd drink these at any time throughout the year.)

Courtesy of BON & VIV

Whether you're hoping to try the original flavors or the new botanical tastes, there are a few things that you should probably know. According to an email from BON & VIV to Elite Daily, the company's revamped sips won't be available in stores until Jan. 28, 2019. Yes, that means you still have a few weeks before you're able to crack into a rebranded can, but I have a feeling that they'll be worth the wait.

If you decide to pick up a pack or two of the new spiked seltzer flavors when they become available, keep in mind that each can has an ABV of 4.5 percent, per BON & VIV. With that being said, drink responsibly and enjoy the company's new assets.