Summer and a balmy weather forecast may still be months away, but on the bright side, you don't have to wait until then for a taste of patio season, thanks to the people behind the OG margarita in a can. While you try to escape the winter blues, these new Ritas Spritz cans which include three fruity confections styled after two different types of sangria and, my personal favorite, a White Peach Rosé, are here to help bring you out of hibernation mode. It's basically summer in a drink of fizzy goodness, so pop open a can and treat yo' self, no glass needed.

You might have already seen the newest Ritas offerings in stores, as they officially launched nationwide on Friday, Feb. 8. Per a press release shared on that Friday, Anheuser-Busch — the brand which you might know and love from the canned margaritas as well as their beer products — first revealed that three new seltzer-based alcoholic sips were coming your way in February. What made the announcement extra exciting was that it was the first time that they had added to their original Ritas lineup. Plus, the additions, which reportedly boast a "lower alcohol content" and a fizzy sweet flavor that's sure to at least temporarily make you feel like you're on a beach vacation, sound like a refreshment that you'd actually want to regularly drink.

The flavor that I'm probably most excited about among the three is the company's spritz twist on a rosé. IMHO, nothing says it's summertime quite like a glass of the sweet and bubbly wine, and Ritas' White Peach Rosé promises to infuse your tasting experience with the fruity flavors of white peach for a sip that'll be so easy to drink.

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

Meanwhile, sangria devotees will love the other two options, which include a citrus-forward Pear Orange Sangria as well as a more classic Strawberry Blueberry Sangria.

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

The best part? All you have to do is add from fruit, and you have a go-to beverage that's bound to be a hit at your summer rooftop parties and BBQs.

Given the recent uptick in canned libations featuring Seltzer such as Truly and White Claw, it's a natural progression for the company.

"As a brand, we want to stand for more than just margaritas," Chelsea Phillips, Vice President, Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser Busch, said in a press release.

She continued:

"RITAS is about embracing bold individuality and a party attitude. This newest innovation responds to a growing consumer desire for ready-to-drink beverages. With spritz dominating as the consumer beverage of choice, and canned wines on the rise, we felt there was no better time to shake up the status quo with RITAS Spritz."

The Ritas Spritz line is currently being sold in grocery stores with the option to get four packs of 12-ounce slim cans or 16-ounce single cans. TBH, I don't think you could wrong with any of these choices, and there's also a variety 12 pack featuring 12-ounce slim cans if you want to give all three flavors a spin.

I know if doesn't feel like it, but warmer weather is just around the corner, y'all, and I'll definitely raise a glass, or rather a can, to prepping your tastebuds for patio-ready bites and sips now.