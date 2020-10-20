Joe Biden's running mate and her husband are 100% partner goals, and if you need more evidence, then maybe Doug Emhoff's birthday Instagram for Kamala Harris will convince you. On Oct. 20, the entertainment lawyer took to IG to wish his fellow Libra a happy birthday, writing, "Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation. Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @kamalaharris!" He also included a special request in honor of the birthday girl: "And her birthday wish...VOTE EARLY!"

Emhoff is the unofficial president of the Kamala Harris Fan Club, and I love to see it. In August 2020, he even decided to take a leave of absence from his law firm to focus on getting Harris elected as VP, according to The New York Times. He has supported his wife through tough times, too, like when she dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. As Emhoff explained to Marie Claire in October 2020, "She made that decision, and I would have supported whatever she decided. But I'm not her political adviser. I'm her husband. And so my role was to be there for her, to love her, to have her back, to talk it through, to help her."

The two first met on a blind date in 2013, which was set up by one of Emhoff's clients, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, and his wife, PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, who's a close friend of Harris. In an Oct. 13 IG post celebrating her husband's birthday, Harris shared the story of how Emhoff pursued her after their first date. "The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months," she wrote alongside a cute selfie. "He said, 'I want to see if we can make this work.' We've been making it work ever since. Dougie, happy birthday. I could not imagine anyone else I'd rather be with on this journey." And what a journey it has been!

Emhoff has watched Harris transition from attorney general to senator to vice presidential nominee, and he's been by her side every step of the way. Keep on being adorable, you two.