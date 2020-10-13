Joe Biden's running mate doesn't mess around, and apparently, neither does her husband. Kamala Harris' birthday Instagram for Doug Emhoff shared the story of how her SO won her over, and IMO, it's 100% goals. On Oct. 13, Harris took to IG to commemorate Emhoff's birthday with a cute selfie, writing, "The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months. He said, 'I want to see if we can make this work.' We've been making it work ever since. Dougie, happy birthday. I could not imagine anyone else I'd rather be with on this journey." My heart!

Emhoff, an L.A.-based entertainment lawyer, first met Harris on a blind date in 2013, which was set up by one of Emhoff's clients, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, and his wife, PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, who's a close friend of Harris. During an August 2020 interview with NBC News, Emhoff said — as soon as Chrisette Hudlin mentioned Harris' name and suggested setting them up — he remembered Harris was the attorney general of California and responded, "Oh my god, she's hot." Hudlin then gave him Harris' number, and the rest is history.

Just like in her Oct. 13 birthday IG for Emhoff, Harris elaborated on their first date and the aftermath in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold. "The morning after our first date, Doug emailed me with a list of his available dates for the next couple of months. 'I'm too old to play games or hide the ball,' the email read. 'I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work,'" she recalled in her memoir. By March 2014, the couple was engaged, and just five months later, they had an intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California, which was officiated by Harris' sister, Maya.

Though Harris' schedule hasn't become any less busy as she's transitioned from attorney general to senator to vice presidential nominee, Emhoff has continued to support her every step of the way. (I mean, his IG bio says "@kamalaharris Hubby." How much more supportive could you get?) These two are the ultimate power couple, and I have a feeling Emhoff would make an incredible first-ever Second Gentleman.