If you know me at all, you're probably well aware of the fact that I'm a total sucker for spice. So, it should come as no surprise that Sriracha is my go-to condiment. And while it's the perfect topping for literally everything, from eggs to stir fry to — of course — nachos, Doritos will reportedly come out with the perfect snack that perfectly incorporates the beloved spicy sauce. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — Doritos will reportedly release a Screamin' Sriracha flavor, and they're going to be truly game-changing.

For those of you who just can't stay away from fiery, garlicky goodness, brace yourselves: Screamin' Sriracha Doritos are reportedly coming to town, according to food and lifestyle Instagram account @Markie_Devo. As of right now, there isn't a ton of available info out about the new chip flavor — Elite Daily reached out to Frito-Lay for further information about the reported new product, but did not hear back in time of publication. Either way, though, they sound totally amazing.

I actually first caught wind of these babies when I saw a post about them from @Markie_Devo, who posted a photo of them to his page on July 20. Just like a bottle of Sriracha, the bag is bright green on top and red on bottom, complete with a graphic of a chip engulfed by a blazing flame. And if you ask me, they look hot AF.

Devo's Instagram caption reads:

Just when you thought @fritolay was done with the spice game, they hit back 💯 times harder.. This is the new @doritos Screamin Sriracha coming out in October to the US. Sriracha is a garlic spicy sauce for those of you who don’t know and yes it fits your macros LOL... I’m down for these, well because spice is life🔥How do we feel about this one👇🏼Pic & infos @lasnackdown 👌🏼

So, basically all we know about these Screamin' Sriracha Doritos at this moment in time is that they're expected to quite literally bring the heat (with a hint of garlic, of course) and they're reportedly set to make their way to the United States in October 2019, per @Markie_Devo. Elite Daily reached out to Frito-Lay for comment on the reported availability and release date, but did not hear back at the time of publication. IDK about you, but that all sounds pretty darn good to me.

Whenever the reported snack hits shelves, it will actually be the second spicy Dorito flavor that Frito-Lay has released in 2019. In case you don't recall, back in January, the snack giant released Flamin' Hot Doritos which set mouths across the country ablaze. Anyone who's tried them can attest to the fact that they taste like an incredibly spicy nacho chip, with the spicy flavor lingering long after all the chips are gone.

While Frito-Lay's original Doritos flavor definitely manages to satisfy my cravings on a totally different level, I often find myself dipping them in a pool of Sriracha. That's why I'm so excited about reports of Frito-Lay's latest apparent creation, Screamin' Sriracha Doritos — they're everything I could ever want in the form of a tiny chip. Just make sure to keep a hefty glass of water nearby... these babies definitely don't seem like they'll be too forgiving.