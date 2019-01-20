OK I'll admit it: I am quite shamelessly one of those people that (kind of controversially) dumps hot sauce on absolutely anything that's put in front of me. I honestly have no clue what it is, but all of the cayenne, Frank's, and jalapeño slices in the world will never be enough for me. And while Flamin' Hot Cheetos are totally up my alley, Doritos just came out with a new chip that's guaranteed to blow them right out of the water. And if you, too, are all about spicy goodness, you're probably wondering what Doritos Flamin' Hot taste like. Be prepared, though, because apparently, they have a major kick at the end.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, grocery stores nationwide started selling a new highly-anticipated (and luckily, totally permanent) chip flavor, called Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Cheese. Depending on your mood, you can choose between two different sized bags: the 3.125-ounce bag, which goes for a suggested retail price of $1.89, and the 9.75-ounce bag, which costs $4.29. According to Lay's, the Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos combine flavor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which you've probably come to know and love by now, with a pinch of some truly classic nacho cheese. Luckily, Elite Daily was able to give the new chips a taste test, and it seems as though they're total winners.

Looking at the chip itself, according to Elite Daily's Deputy Editor, Tina Kolokathis, the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Cheese chips are a bold red color. Upon first crunch, it somewhat emulates the taste of a nacho chip, but slightly spicier. However, it finishes with an even hotter kick, and the heat definitely ends up lingering for quite a while.

"Basically, if you like spice, do it," said Kolokathis.

So, there you have it. If you appreciate a nice kick in your chip every now and then, Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Cheese chips are most definitely for you. If not, though, you're probably better off sticking to Cool Ranch or the original nacho cheese flavor.

If you've ever given Doritos Blaze a shot, they seem to be relatively similar to Lays' latest creation, but with a slightly weaker cheese flavor. Don't get me wrong — Doritos Blaze are most definitely hot, hot, hot, however, their nacho taste isn't quite as radiant. The Flamin' Hot Nacho Cheese flavor most definitely seems to scream "nachos," though, so it kind of all depends on what you're in the mood for. I'm a fan of both, TBH.

Alright, I think the bottom line is if you love nachos and if you think you can take a lot of heat all at once, then you would probably love Doritos' Flamin' Hot Nacho Cheese chips. If you can't handle spicy, on the other hand, these chips most definitely are not for you. The spice seems to be present throughout the entirety of the chip, before sticking to your tastebuds for quite a while. And whether you get a small bag or if you opt for large is entirely up to you, but if I were you, I'd go for the large. In this case, it seems to be the right thing to do.