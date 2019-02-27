Isn't life something? Michael Cohen, the president's former lawyer and fixer who once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump, took the stand on Wednesday, Feb. 27 to testify against his former client in a wild hearing. During his testimony to Congress, the convicted former lawyer accused Trump of alleged criminal conduct while serving as president, and early reports of the planned testimony prompted a fiery clapback from the president. Seriously, Donald Trump's tweet about Michael Cohen's testimony is pretty intense. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on Trump's remarks, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But first, for those who may have missed it: In his Feb. 27 testimony, Cohen accused Trump of a number of sketchy things, including allegedly having knowledge of the WikiLeaks hack, which saw the release of a trove of Democratic emails, including those of Hillary Clinton in an attempt to damage her 2016 presidential campaign. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the claim. He also showed the House committee a check apparently signed by Trump that Cohen claimed was a reimbursement of money the lawyer had paid in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, who claimed an affair with Trump, to prevent damage to the 2016 election — which appears to implicate the president in a campaign finance violation. Trump has denied the affair, but admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject or the check.

Trump was apparently not pleased. Ahead of Cohen's testimony, the president took to Twitter to weigh in on the subject and he, once again, went after the lawyer's credibility. In the tweet, he noted that Cohen had been disbarred on Feb. 26 for "lying and fraud" before going on to say he's lying to reduce his prison time. "Using Crooked's lawyer!" Trump added, referencing a nickname he often calls Hillary Clinton. Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, previously defended Bill Clinton against scandals in the '90s.

Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!

Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Cohen and the White House for comment on the president's message, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The hearings, which will end on Thursday, Feb. 28, give Cohen the chance to discuss his business dealings and interactions with the president before heading to a federal prison on May 6 to begin serving a three-year sentence for a series of financial crimes. It's unclear how or if Cohen's claims will impact the president and the White House did not immediately respond for Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject.

But the president doesn't appear to be that phased by the claims (if you couldn't tell by his latest tweet). Since almost the beginning of Cohen's legal mishaps, Trump has repeatedly criticized his former lawyer, suggesting that he is a subpar businessman and blasting him as a "liar" and a "very weak person." In January, for example, Trump took a swipe at Cohen using apparent comments by Fox News’ Kevin Corke. In a post shared to Twitter, the president called on people to remember that "Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud," in an apparent attempt to discredit the lawyer's claims. Trump also added, "Lying to reduce his jail time!" Representatives of Cohen did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding Trump's repeated characterization of him as a liar.

Watching the relationship between these two deteriorate has really been a sight to see. But I guess nothing really lasts forever, right?