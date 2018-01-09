Donald Trump's Response To The Oprah Running For President Talk Is Ridiculous

In a turn of events that shocked the world, it took Donald Trump more than 24 hours to respond to a pop culture moment — and when he did react, it didn't even happen over Twitter. But in keeping with character, Trump's response to talk about Oprah running for president was both a humblebrag and a show of ego. This all comes in response to an ongoing conversation spurred by the Golden Globes, which took place on Sunday, Jan. 7.

"Yeah, I'll beat Oprah," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 9 during a meeting that was supposed to be about immigration. "Oprah would be a lot of fun."

During the awards show, Oprah Winfrey was present to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. During his opening monologue, Seth Meyers discussed his possible accidental influence on Trump, and he then turned that thought to the concept of Oprah 2020. Meyers said,

I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — jokes about how he was unqualified to be president — and some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!

And with that joke, all of America stood at attention to debate the pros and cons of President Winfrey.

