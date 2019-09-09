At this point, most of us know that President Donald Trump isn't afraid to call people out, especially over social media. Well, the president now has set his sights on someone who has been an outspoken critic of him for years, and Donald Trump and Chrissy Teigen's Twitter feud is one for the books. If we had guessed 20 years ago what the year 2019 would look like, I doubt anyone would have predicted this. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's tweet, and for response to Teigen's message, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Late on Sunday, Sept. 8, Donald Trump took to Twitter to address criminal justice reform in the United States, and how he's apparently made serious change during his presidency. Of course, it wouldn't be a Trump tweet if he didn't call out a few people, and he claimed that he's done more than President Barack Obama accomplished during his presidency term. He then turned his attention to Grammy-winning musician John Legend and his wife (and Twitter's unofficial queen) Chrissy Teigen. In the tweet, he called Legend "boring" and referred to Teigen as Legend's "filthy mouthed wife." He wrote,

.... musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform.

Teigen certainly didn't hold back when responding to Trump's tweet. On Sept. 8, Teigen penned a very colorful message directed to the president, and thus a whole new Twitter feud was born. Teigen wrote,

lol what a p*ssy *ss b*tch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.

However, Teigen didn't stop there. Following her first tweet, she also shared an image that showed her painting her daughter Luna's "first day of school" sign, which she was apparently doing while Trump penned the tweet towards her.

Trump's comments are apparently in response to Legend's appearance at an MSNBC town hall focusing on criminal justice reform on Sept. 8, hosted by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt. Legend has often used his platform to advocate for criminal justice reform, including working with non-profits and speaking out about issues like cash bail, mass incarceration, and racial bias. Despite the fact that Legend was in attendance, Teigen was not, which she noted in yet another tweet, saying she was "cackling at the pointless addition."

Teigen has definitely been open about her views about Trump in the past. She frequently tweets about political topics, and has roasted the president on Twitter before. In June 2018, she announced that each member of her family was donating $72,000 — to honor Trump's 72nd birthday — to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to help push back against the administration's family separation policy. She's also frequently mocked him on Twitter, commenting on his public appearances and controversial statements. It seems to have gotten to the president, too: According to The Daily Beast, Trump blocked Teigen on Twitter more than two years ago.

Teigen is definitely never one to back down from a fight, but Legend also called the president out for his comments on Twitter, and comically called for first lady Melania Trump to "praise" her husband so that these Twitter rants would stop.

Trump, however, appears to feel that the town hall didn't give him enough credit. In December 2018, Trump signed the criminal justice reform bill The First Step Act, which aims to decrease prison overcrowding, reexamine current inmates' sentences, and perhaps grant early release for model prisoners. Criminal justice reform is a pet project of Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as celebrity activist Kim Kardashian West. While the legislation is a move towards addressing criminal justice reform, it's limited in scope, as it affects only federal prisons. Advocates like Legend continue to speak up and demand more change.

Another day, another Twitter feud. Trump may never stop calling people out on Twitter, but there's a very strong possibility that he messed with the wrong person this time. Stay tuned everyone, because I doubt this will be the last we see from the two of them.