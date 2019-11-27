Shoppers tend to buy a lot of cozy sweaters and festive PJs during the holidays, but let's not forget that New Years Eve is coming, people! The time to shop partywear is now, and Dolls Kill's Black Friday sale has you covered with a major sitewide discount and a special collection dropping on Cyber Monday. If you're into Dolls Kill and the brand's edgy, statement-making styles, you won't want to miss this.

As a gift to loyal shoppers before the Black Friday madness began, the Dolls Kill website hosted a "25% off everything black" sale, which even included pieces already on clearance. Their official Black Friday sale kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2PM PST, and boy oh boy, is it a good one. Dolls Kill is offering up to 50% off sitewide, so you can snag your New Years Eve dress, your date night look, and your Instagram flex fit for way less coin. If you just so happen to live in Los Angeles, you can even swing by the Dolls Kill store on Nov. 29 for their first-ever Black Friday Launch Party, at which shoppers can enjoy DJ sets and check out an exclusive line launching online Cyber Monday.

Yes, I said an exclusive line launching online Cyber Monday:

Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill always goes hard on Cyber Monday! In 2018, the retailer launched the colorful Party Monster collection, and this year, they're back with a new range that's equally standout. The massive Cyber Monday collection is full of edgy, vibrant streetwear styles, from graffiti-covered joggers to sheer patterned minidresses. Most of the prints reflect a "cyber" theme, with futuristic and even supernatural elements.

Warning: This collection is only for the boldest of dressers:

Courtesy of Dolls Kill

You might not find something to wear to your family holiday party, but your New Years fit will definitely garner compliments:

Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Plus, imagine how nice it will be to have all your 2020 festival lewks on lock before the year even ends!

Courtesy of Dolls Kill

If you're more into Cyber Monday than Black Friday, Dolls Kill totally gets you. This collection is everything, and you won't want to miss out. Still, if up to 50% off sitewide piques your interest, be sure to check out their Black Friday sale when it kicks off on Nov. 27.