Grey's Anatomy has gone through a lot of changes in its nearly two decades on the air. But one thing has always remained a constant: Meredith Grey. The show is named after her, after all, and no matter how many tragedies she endures, Meredith always survives. But, the big twist at the end of this seasons premiere has fans wondering if Meredith dies in Grey's Anatomy Season 17. Buckle up, because there is a chance audiences will have to say goodbye to her.

Throughout the two hours of the Season 17 premiere, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was bogged down by the physical and emotional exhaustion of caring for coronavirus patients. By the end of the premiere, she collapsed in the middle of the hospital parking lot and entered a dream-state where she was reunited with her late husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey). Right now it’s unclear if she became unconscious because of her exhaustion or because of a more serious medical condition. But, the Season 17, Episode 3 promo shows Meredith undergoing lots of medical tests, which seems to hint that something is amiss with her. The promo also shows more Derek-Meredith moments on the beach, which seems to hint that Meredith will continue to slip into dreams as the doctors of Grey Sloan work to find out what's wrong.

In the past, Grey's Anatomy characters seeing visions their dead loved ones isn't a good sign for their health; remember when Izzie's ghost sex with Denny led to the diagnosis of her brain tumor? Meredith herself seems scared that all her dreaming is not a good sign. In the promo, she says, "If I fall asleep, I'm afraid I might not wake up." Since she's been been spending a lot of time taking care of sick patients in the Covid-19 ward, there's a chance she may have contracted the virus herself.

It would be a pretty big deal for Meredith to die, but it's not out of the question. Pompeo has made it clear in several interviews that she'd like to leave Grey's Anatomy on a high note. She told Variety that Season 17 could be the last one. “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet,” Pompeo said. “But the truth is, this year could be it.”

“I’m constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that,” she later added. “I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

If this is the end of the road for Meredith, being reunited with Derek in a dream would certainly be a big way to go.

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.