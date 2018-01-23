Does Maquel Come Back On 'The Bachelor'? The Contestant Went Home For A Heartbreaking Reason

We're used to seeing women leave The Bachelor at a rose ceremony, but unfortunately there are often other external reasons that send a contestant home prematurely. This week we saw as Maquel received a heartbreaking phone call from her mother, discovering that her grandfather passed away. So, does Maquel come back on The Bachelor following this exit? Her time was cut short and we're hoping she'll get another chance.

Maquel is a wedding photographer from Utah who hit it off with Arie right off the bat. The outgoing blonde beauty pulled up to the mansion in a race car, making a very memorable entrance on the show. Last week she impressed Arie by channeling her inner badass for the Gorgeous Ladies of the Bachelor wrestling date — competing in the ring as a powerful Lunch Lady to Bekah's Sex Kitten and ultimately winning. Maquel has certainly had some unforgettable moments on the show thus far and she hasn't even had a one-on-one with Arie as of yet. We're seriously hoping the 23-year-old will have the opportunity to go home and deal with her personal matter and then return to the show if and when she's ready. Our heart goes out to her, but perhaps her Bachelor story isn't over as of yet?

