At this point, every Marvel fan knows not to leave the movie theater once the credits start rolling. The superhero franchise introduced the concept of post-credits scenes when Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury sauntered in after the credits for 2008's Iron Man to lay the groundwork for the upcoming team-up The Avengers, and every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then has included one or multiple post-credits scenes. So, does Captain Marvel have post-credits scenes, and how scenes should fans stick around for? Everyone looking forward to Avengers: Endgame is going to definitely need to stay in their seats for the final scenes of Captain Marvel.

Multiple reviewers who attended early screenings of Captain Marvel have confirmed that Captain Marvel has two post-credits scenes. Since Marvel movies have ranged wildly from between one and five post-credits scenes in the past, it is good to know that fans can safely leave the movie theater after seeing two post-credits scenes in Captain Marvel.

According to entertainment site We Got This Covered, one of these two scenes will majorly set up Avengers: Endgame as well. Before I get into that, though, I should include a spoiler alert about the reported details of Captain Marvel's post-credits scenes. Still here? Apparently, the mid-credits scene will finally see Captain Marvel meeting up with the rest of the Avengers in the aftermath of Thanos' snap in Infinity War. Reportedly, the scene shows Captain America and Black Widow pondering over the pager Nick Fury used to contact Captain Marvel in the Infinity War post-credits scene, and then Captain Marvel will appear before the two heroes. Since Captain Marvel takes place in the '90s, it is all but confirmed that she will not be meeting up with any other Marvel heroes throughout the movie, so this ending scene (a flash-forward to the present-day MCU) will mark the first time Captain Marvel interacts with the other Avengers, and sets up her joining the team in Avengers: Endgame.

The second post-credits scene is more on the silly side. After the credits, there is reportedly a quick scene that shows Carol Danvers' cat Goose barfing up the Cosmic Cube. Whereas the mid-credits scene is a flash-forward to the MCU after Infinity War, this second scene is clearly still set in the '90s time period of Captain Marvel, and also shows that S.H.I.E.L.D. still has possession of the Cosmic Cube (the container for the Space Stone), which Loki will go on to steal from them in 2012's The Avengers.

The first mid-credits scene is definitely the more important one in setting up Avengers: Endgame, which will premiere in just over a month after Captain Marvel. The upcoming movie's most recent trailer had fans wondering whether Captain Marvel was edited out of some of the trailer's footage, and this post-credits scene makes that seem to be the case since Carol Danvers will have already met up with Captain America and Black Widow ahead of Endgame. We will just have to wait to see Captain Marvel join the Avengers in the post-credits scene of her movie.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, and Avengers: Endgame follows soon after on April 26.