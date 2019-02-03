The 'Avengers: Endgame' Super Bowl Trailer Just Confirmed Something Big About Iron Man

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest movie events of the year, outside of Star Wars Episode IX. It brings to a close eleven years worth of movies, stemming over two production companies and dozens of directors. So of course, the film would have a Super Bowl spot. Last year, the clip for Avengers: Infinity War shown during the big game was a cop-out. It was the same commercial shown in December with 30 seconds of new footage tacked on. But this year's Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer was an entirely new trailer, and it even contained a minor spoiler.

Avengers: Endgame is expected to have as many spoilers as Infinity War did in 2018. In fact, unlike Infinity War, which did not move the US release date to match the one in the UK until March, Endgame's release date was announced as pushed back to April 26 with the first trailer. Apparently, Marvel anticipates major spoilers to travel across Twitter and quickly, and doesn't want to risk the movie being out in the UK for more than 24 hours before it arrives in America.

But even with all that said, there are things they don't mind revealing, including the fate of Tony Stark. Check it out:

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Unlike the trailer that arrived in December, which was half Tony/half Cap, this trailer spends nearly all of its focus on those left behind on Earth, trying to deal with the aftermath of half the population disappearing. But there's one shot in space, where Tony is frantically soldering...well it doesn't matter what he's soldering. Tony is always shown welding stuff together to get himself out of a jam. But it's who is sitting next to him that's the spoiler: Nebula.

In the December trailer, Tony Stark is alone in space, stuck on the ship he hitchhiked onto to follow Thanos into space. The Guardians are all gone, Dr. Strange is gone. Worse, Peter Parker, his protege who Tony wanted to keep safe, is gone. Tony is basically just waiting out the oxygen to follow, with no hope of rescue.

But rescue apparently showed up anyway, in the form of Nebula. I look forward to seeing how her saving his butt works out.

Marvel

But what excited fans the most is the classic "Avengers Assemble" shot at the end of the trailer, an image that was sorely missing in the December trailer. This was part of the point in the first trailer, there were no Avengers left to assemble, they were defeated and far-flung. But this trailer ends on a note of hope as those who are left suit up and walk out of the Avengers headquarters, ready to fight one last time, even if it's hopeless.

Some people move on... but not us.

There's only six of them but they're not moving on. Captain America is identifiable from his shield in front, Rocket Raccoon towards the back behind Black Widow. As for the others, my best guesses are Ant-Man, Hawkeye, and Bruce Banner. But fans will have to wait and see.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.