Loneliness is a powerful feeling — so powerful, in fact, that it can inspire us to reach out to an ex because we start to wonder if being with them is better than being alone.

“One of the most intimidating aspects of a breakup is not knowing who will comfort you physically and when those desires will be awoken again,” says Trescott. “It’s easy in the evening and morning hours to feel those pangs of nostalgia, especially when you’re alone and afraid of how long it will take to be in a relationship of equal passion and comfort again. Instead of trying to override this discomfort by reaching out to your ex, in an effort to feel close again, remind yourself that you’re capable of creating a loving bond and genuine intimacy and that, in thanks to your relationship with your ex, you are going to prioritize passion in your next relationship.”

It may seem a lot easier to rekindle things with your ex than to try and meet someone new, but it’s important to remind yourself of why things didn’t work out in your relationship. Unless you both have committed to working on those differences in your time apart, it’s likely that you’ll just face the same problems all over again when you get back together.

“Rather than returning to your ex, or texting them only to find that they are now cold and removed, focus on the bond you want moving forward and the wounds you’ll need to heal in order to show up desirably and genuinely for a new relationship,” advises Trescott.

Being single might feel scary at first, but remember: there are tons of benefits to being unattached, including having more time to focus on your needs, goals, and self-growth. And ultimately, being single opens you up to the opportunity to meet someone who might be more compatible with you than your ex.