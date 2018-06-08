There's a likely chance you've already heard about all the new emojis that are included within Unicode 11.0; redheads, lobsters, mangos, bagels, and llamas are just a few of my favorites. And if you, too, are super eager to use these glorious emojis, you might be wondering how to get them to show up in your library. Will you have to wish upon a star? Are you required to buy a new phone? Or do you just need a new iOS for Unicode 11.0 Emojis? Something tells me it's the latter, and here's what you should know before you go wishing upon any stars (or more importantly, before making any rogue purchases).

If you haven't heard the news, 157 new emojis were announced on Tuesday, June 5 — and as you could imagine, I was practically beside myself with joy. But to my utter disappointment, they still haven't arrived to my smart phone emoji library. At first I was feeling shocked, a little bit of confusion, and, as expected, a great deal of anger. However, I quickly learned that there's a reason for this.

Not all phones will be able to access the new Unicode right away, because for most devices, emoji updates go hand-in-hand with major iOS updates, according to Emojipedia. So once your phone's update is released, new emoji support will automatically arrive along with it. When that will be, however, all depends on your device.

Apple and Google devices are expected to access Unicode 11.0 sometime between September and December of this year. For the last emoji update in 2017, Apple released the new emojis almost seven months after Unicode 10.0 had been released in June... so it'll likely take a while. This may come as a disappointment, but don't worry. Y'all aren't the last people expected to get your hands on these.

Those with Microsoft devices, as well as EmojiOne keyboard users, will probably be the first to access the new emojis. Both are expected to have them sometime this summer between June and August, according to Emojipedia's predictions. A Microsoft phone has never looked as enticing as it does right now.

Samsung users, on the other hand, are a totally different story. My fellow green texters, you have been warned: Samsung devices aren't expected to have these new emojis until early 2019, in January or even as late as February. So, um, yeah... as a longtime Samsung user, I'm pretty devastated about that. TBH, I'm not really sure what to do about this unforeseen tragedy.

If you're interested in seeing the entire list of new emojis, check it out on Emojipedia. Some of the new hair styles and colors include red hair, curly hair and baldness. Additionally, the library includes several new animals (such as the mosquito and the parrot), sports (including anything from a flying disc to a hiking boot), facial expressions (such as cold or the smiling face with 3 hearts), cleaning supplies (like soap and broom), and, most importantly, new foods (cupcake and salt, I have my eyes on both of you).

Not to be dramatic, but I almost feel like part of my soul has been destroyed. Why must I wait this long to see the new emojis? Like many of my peers in their early 20's, my happiness is almost directly correlated with technology — and quite frankly, I'm not embarrassed about it at all. I'm not known for my patience — and honestly, If I don't get these new emojis soon, I might just wither away into the cold, emoji-less abyss. Be prepared for some major #drama, and keep your eyes out for your phone's update.