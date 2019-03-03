In a world with so many tech gadgets and device options, it can be unrealistic to remain loyal to one brand or company. As it becomes easier to sync data across devices and transfer files to the mysterious cloud, it also becomes easier to own both an Apple phone and Microsoft tablet or Samsung headphones and Apple laptop. Recently, one question has stuck out with regards to device compatibility, and it has to do with everyone's favorite wireless earbuds: Do Apple AirPods work with Galaxy phones? If you're a multi-platform or multi-brand person, I have good news.

You can indeed use AirPods to connect to non-Apple devices, including the Samsung Galaxy phones which run on the Android operating system. To start, go to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth on your Galaxy phone. If you're using a different non-Apple device, make sure Bluetooth is turned on. Next, place your AirPods back in their charging case and open the lid. Once they're in, press down and hold the setup button on the back of the case until you see the status light flash white. AirPods should appear in your Galaxy's Bluetooth device list, and simply select them to complete pairing. Yep, it's that easy! Although, you should be aware that non-Apple devices can't use Siri, but you can listen and talk with them, per the Apple website.

Remember, if your AirPods aren't connecting at first, you may need to charge them, double-check that Bluetooth is enabled on your Galaxy device, or double-check that your phone hasn't automatically connected to a different audio device.

Since AirPods are not iOS exclusive, it's likely that they'll also work with newer Galaxy phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold which is slated to be released on April 26, 2019, per CNET, and the Samsung Galaxy S10, which you can already pre-order for its March 8 release.

Conversely, if you're an iPhone user considering the Samsungs Galaxy Buds, the connectivity issue might not be so straightforward. Samsung's website says, "The Galaxy Buds pair with both Android and iOS compatible smartphones via Bluetooth connection." According to tech website iMore, the Galaxy Buds will work with an iPhone, but features like automatic syncing, quick pairing, and Ambient Aware Mode, which lets you control how much outside sound you hear, won't work unless you have an Android device. The Galaxy Buds do, however, have support for Siri and work like standard wireless earbuds, and for some that might be enough to get the cheaper Galaxy Buds.

While the Galaxy Buds are slated to go on sale in the U.S. and UK on March 8, 2019, rumors are circulating that Apple might release its second iteration of AirPods, appropriately called AirPods 2, very soon. Tech blog 9to5 Mac reported that AirPods 2 might be released on March 29 and MacRumors speculated that the release would be sometime in "early 2019." Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on when the AirPods 2 will be released, but did not hear back at the time of publication. AirPods 2 will reportedly come with several updates including a "Hey Siri" feature, a wireless charging case, a health monitoring feature, better audio capabilities, and a no-slip coating because, you know, wireless earbuds tend to slip and mysteriously disappear forever without those pesky wires tethering them to your ears. Apple did not reply to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the AirPods 2 rumored features.

AirPods 2 will likely also be compatible with Galaxy phones and non-Apple devices via Bluetooth, as well as Apple devices. But if you don't want to wait or risk the possibility that they won't be, know that current AirPods will certainly sync with current Galaxy devices for a listening and talking experience that transcends brand names.