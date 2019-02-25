Wireless earbuds are taking over the world. Though they may have looked kind of goofy when they started gaining popularity, it now seems like everyone's got a pair. Samsung's new addition to the wireless earbud market could be a game-changer for Samsung fans, and if you're thinking about snagging a pair you might be wondering: how much do Samsung's Galaxy Buds cost? Luckily, the product is priced similarly to many other wireless earbuds already on the market, so you wont have to break the bank.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds, which will be available directly from Samsung starting March 8, will cost $129.99 in the United States and £139 in the U.K. Each pair of buds comes in a super-portable carrying case, which also charges the earbuds. Customers can customize their earbud look and choose from black, white, or yellow. Each box comes with: earbuds, wingtips, a case, a USB cable, and a quick start guide. The Galaxy Buds come with a lot of exciting features like six hours of battery time, inner and outer mics for background noise reduction, and a lightweight, ergonomic shape to prevent them from falling out during workouts. They're smaller and more discreet than their Apple counterparts, the Apple AirPods, and also last longer on a single charge, according to Mashable.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

There are other reasons you might want to opt for the Galaxy Buds over AirPods, starting with the price. AirPods retail at $159, a full $30 more than the Galaxy Buds, so it could be a better option if you've been searching for an AirPod alternative that costs less. The Galaxy Buds also come with enhanced wireless charging capabilities so not only can users charge them with a wireless charging device, but also by placing them on a Samsung S10 or S10 Plus. This feature isn't available with the Apple AirPods. Apple also has yet to release a case that recharges AirPods, while Samsung's Galaxy Bud case gives users a full battery charge. The Galaxy Buds are sleek, affordable, and convenient — they sync to all your Galaxy devices straight out of the box.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds aren't the only new and innovative Samsung product generating excitement in tech circles and beyond. On Feb. 20, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold smartphone, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a foldable phone that initially appears to be a standard-looking device and unfolds to transform into the largest-ever screen on a Samsung smartphone. According to a Samsung press release, the new device is for people who want to go "beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone." The press release also describes the product in more detail:

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Galaxy Fold offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more – bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making. ... Galaxy Fold is more than a mobile device. It’s a portal to an entire galaxy of connected devices and services that Samsung has developed over the years to make it easier for consumers to do the things that they couldn’t do before.

Currently, the Galaxy Fold is priced at a whopping $1,980.00. But with so many exciting new products coming out of the Samsung universe, maybe even some die-hard Apple fans will start converting.