Whatever your initial feelings on wireless earbuds were, there's no denying that the devices are now everywhere. Whether you're commuting to work or heading to the gym, chances are high that you'll see at least someone sporting the white buds in their ears — and as of Friday, March 8, Samsung users can finally get in on the world of wireless earbuds for free, thanks to a limited-time promo on Samsung's new Galaxy Buds. Here's how to get free Samsung Galaxy Buds when you pre-order an S10 smartphone for a sweet deal on the company's newest gadgets.

There's never been a better time to try out the new earbuds, thanks to a deal from the tech giant that comes on the heels of the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. As a refresher, the brand new S10 as well as the S10 Plus phones offer an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a sleeker design, bigger screens, and an updated three-camera system. One of the most exciting new features might be the fact that you can charge your new Samsung Galaxy Buds simply by placing the earbuds on your new smartphone. If you listen to music a lot while commuting and are constantly worried about your earbuds dying mid-song, this is a lifesaver.

While Samsung's S10, S10 Plus, and S10E phones will officially be released on March 8, the tech giant is giving its customers a major incentive to pre-order their new gadgets early. According to The Verge, if you decide to order your smartphone before the drop date on Friday, March 8, Samsung will throw in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for free, which comes down to a $129.99 value. In other words, if you are thinking about buying the S10 or the S10 Plus (which will retail at $899.99 and $999.99) anyway, pre-ordering it between Feb. 21 to March 7 will come with some major perks. According to the Verge, the deal will be fulfilled through the Shop Samsung Android app (not the carrier or the store you buy your device from), so I'd make sure to keep that in mind while browsing your options.

When the company first revealed that they were planning to release new wireless earbuds on Wednesday, Feb. 20, it was welcome news for Samsung faithfuls who've been waiting for their answer to Apple's AirPods. Also available for purchase on March 8, the Galaxy Pods come with a handful of cool features, including an inner and outer mic which help adjust the sound of your voice depending on the volume of your surroundings.

In addition to boasting an automatic sync function with all of your other Galaxy devices, the Galaxy Pods come with one major update that is a step above Apple's AirPods, which retail for $30 more at $159. The Samsung Galaxy Pods come with enhanced wireless charging capabilities, meaning you can charge them with a wireless charging device or by simply placing them on your new Samsung S10 or S10 Plus. Meanwhile, fully charging them in their special case will give you seven hours of juice, while a 15-minute quick charge will give you 1.7 hours. Compare that to Apple's AirPods, which promise either five hours of listening time or two hours of talk time. While Apple has yet to deliver on their promise to gift iOS users a wireless charging case for their AirPods, something tells me that this will be the incentive they need to start making that a reality.

Again, you have from now until March 7 to claim your free Galaxy Pods with your new smartphone purchase on the Shop Samsung Android app, so I'd take a look at your different options before then to find the plan that makes the most sense for you.