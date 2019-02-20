If you're up to date on the latest in smart phone news, you've most likely heard a thing or two about the Galaxy Fold. Samsung just unveiled their latest model on Feb. 20, and it looks like a literal dream. If you're interested in getting one for yourself, though, you may be wondering: How much does the Samsung Galaxy Fold cost? FYI, the sick new phone definitely isn't cheap.

Samsung's newly debuted Galaxy Fold is incredibly unique, and it was revealed during Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb 20. In fact, some say it takes the average smart phone to the next level. According to the press release, when you first catch a glimpse of the Galaxy Fold, it looks like your regular compact, on-the-go smart device. But if you would rather see a larger display you can unfold the device to unveil the largest-ever screen on a Samsung smart phone. So, however you'd like to use it is entirely up to you.

This spankin' new Samsung model will officially be available to customer within the year. In fact, according to the press release, you'll be able to get one through AT&T and T-Mobile throughout the U.S. within the second quarter of 2019, more specifically April 26, according to CNET. But if you're seriously considering buying one, you'd better start saving. The starting price for a Galaxy Fold will start at a whopping $1,980. Yikes.

It sounds like the phone is well worth any amount of cash, though. According to the press release, DJ Koh, the President and CEO Samsung Electronics, said the company is looking to revolutionize smart phones for the better. He believes the Galaxy Fold creates an entirely new category of smart phones, as it allows users to experience way more than ever before.

In the press release, Koh said:

Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display. We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.

Oh, and if you'll "do anything for the 'Gram," as they say, the price is basically negligible. According to the press release, the camera has a total of six lenses: three in the back, two on the inside, and one on the cover. So, regardless of which way you are holding (or folding) the highly anticipated device, it's bound to take a really stellar picture. Honestly, that's really all I could ever want.

The Galaxy Fold is definitely groundbreaking in the realm of smart phones, so it should come as no surprise that it's a tad pricey (or like really pricey, if you're ballin' on a budget like I am). And even though it appears to be really expensive, it sounds totally revolutionary. Aside from the fact that it gives you the option to use it as a small or large screen, it's flexible, and comes with a super high-quality camera. TBH, if you're looking for a super costly birthday present to buy me this year, please take note.