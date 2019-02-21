New gadgets could be just around for the corner for Apple faithfuls. With the highly anticipated iPhone 11 and updates to the tech giant's iPads expected to drop in 2019, you might be wondering: When will Apple AirPods 2 come out? After all, it's been over two years since the originals launched in December 2016, and they've since become a staple with many customers. Well, according to new reports from Mac Rumors, the second generation of Apple's wireless earphones could be rolling out sooner than later this year along with a whole host of updated features. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment or confirmation on the reports, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Speculation has been swirling about an imminent release date for the AirPods 2 earphones as well as all the cool new features that customers can expect from the second generation of wireless earbuds. While Apple has yet to confirm any details, according to reports from Tech Radar, the gadgets have passed a SIG Bluetooth Certification, which gave customers a pretty solid hint that the newest version of AirPods will feature a better battery life and enhanced Bluetooth connectivity. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report from February 2018 suggested that the gadgets will feature a hands-free way to activate Siri as well as a waterproof body, while the devices reportedly earning Class 10 designation means that it's likely that the latest AirPods will be more of a wellness and health-focused device than its predecessor, in keeping with the trend of the company's latest Apple watches.

Most recently, a February report from My Smart Price claims that the Apple AirPods 2 will feature "superior audio quality," wireless charging capabilities, and a no-slip coating, but will look largely the same as the first generation AirPods.

OK, the new AirPods definitely sound cool, but when can you get them? After Apple's September and October events came and went in 2018 with no sign of AirPods 2, there are now a few different theories of when they might come — but they all point to a release date sometime in 2019. Apple did not reply to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the AirPods 2 release date.

As of Feb. 17, tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was cited by MacRumors as predicting that the AirPods 2 could ship in the first half of 2019. According to 9 to 5 Mac, the most recent report from China's Economic Daily News on Feb. 15, claims that customers could be introduced to the new AirPods in less than a month during Apple's March 2019 event. However, it's probably good to take this report with a pinch of salt, as it contradicts an earlier claim from Twitter user @OnLeaks just days earlier on Feb. 12. In a tweet, he cited an "unconfirmed but seemingly reliable source" in saying that the AirPods 2 would be launched in the fall, likely alongside the iPhone 11.

According to Tech Radar, Apple's March event is expected to cover digital services, not new products, but that could all change if the tech company chooses to release the AirPods along with the AirPower charging mat, which Apple first revealed was in the works back in 2017.

So, at the moment, it looks like the predicted launch date for the new and updated AirPods is up in the air, but it sounds like the general consensus is that customers can expect to get their hands on the new version sometime this year, even as soon as March. With the latest leaks now predicting that the AirPods 2 will reportedly come in both white and black and reportedly boast the same retail price as their predecessors ($159), something tells me the hype will only increase as we get closer to the AirPods 2's launch date.