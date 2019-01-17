Here's How To Use AirPods With Non-Apple Devices, Because It's Totally Possible
When you think about AirPods, you probably think about Apple products. Hey, I can't blame you. Apple was the company that officially released the wireless gems, which means it's only natural to put two and two together. Have you ever wondered if you could use AirPods on non-Apple products, though? Contrary to belief, you can — and it's seemingly simple to do. If I piqued your curiosity, you might be wondering how to use AirPods with non-Apple devices. I don't blame you, because it sounds like a concept that's too good to be true. Luckily, it's not — and you can figure out how to do it by reading on.
Before I continue, I want to make one thing clear: I don't actually own a pair of Apple AirPods. I still live in the Stone Ages and thrive on tangly headphones that run on wires. However, thanks to Apple's trusty AirPods setup page, I was able to learn how it's possible to connect the Apple product to non-Apple devices. Based off the instructions that Apple provides, it seems pretty simple to do. Whenever I end up buying a pair of AirPods for myself (hopefully soon), I'll definitely give it a try.
Let's get down to business, shall we? Apparently, the following steps will help you connect your AirPods to devices that aren't Apple-driven.
1Put Your AirPods Inside Of The Charging Case
Apparently, your AirPods will come with a charging case (as seen above). Take that out of your pocket and place your AirPods inside of it. Once they're placed correctly into the case, keep the lid open.
2Press The Button On The Back Of The Charging Case
According to Apple, there should be a flat setup button on the back of your charging case. Once the AirPods are in place (and the lid is open), go ahead and press that button. Apparently, you have to press it until the tiny light in between your AirPods turns white and starts flashing.
3Connect Your AirPods To Your Device's Bluetooth
When you see the light in between your AirPods flashing, you'll be able to start the pairing process. Then, you should be able to find the AirPods in your device's Bluetooth menu (make sure your Bluetooth is turned on before you try it). After you find them, go ahead and connect. After that, you should be all set.
Again, I haven't tried this method out yet — but it seems pretty straightforward. Once I do purchase a pair of AirPods, I'll certainly give it a go. If you haven't gotten a pair of the wireless ear candies yet, either, you can easily buy them on Apple.com. According to the company's online store, one pair of AirPods will cost you $159.
If you end up buying a pair, you'll be able to link 'em to your Apple devices without a problem. Yes, I say "devices" (plural) because they'll connect to more than just your iPhone. According to Apple, you can connect AirPods to your iPad, Mac, and even your Apple Watch. When you think about it, that's pretty convenient.
However, those of you who aren't running on Apple products don't have to miss out. Follow the steps above to pair your AirPods with non-Apple devices and enjoy their wireless perks.