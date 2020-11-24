Dixie D'Amelio has found herself in hot water again. A week after the "Be Happy" singer and her sister, Charli D'Amelio, received backlash for seemingly being rude to their private chef, Dixie is now getting called out for a now-deleted TikTok that many deemed problematic. In an effort to clap back at Trisha Paytas' criticism of the sisters, the Dixie danced to an audio of Paytas singing the n-word in an attempt to check Paytas on her racist behavior. But fans thought the move was completely inappropriate and misguided. Dixie D'Amelio's apology for dancing to Trisha Paytas singing the n-word was necessary, but many fans think the damage is already done.

Dixie and Charli have been receiving backlash for their Nov. 16 Dinner With The D'Amelios YouTube video due to the way they treated their private chef, Aaron May. During the 16-minute clip, Dixie made remarks about her food that fans found to be rude. Charli didn't seem to be a fan of the meal either, as she asked if she could have dino nuggets instead.

Among those criticizing the pair was Paytas, who called the sisters "disrespectful" and "bratty." Charli responded to Paytas by asking her to focus on herself because she has her "own problems."

The sisters have since issued apologies for the video that started the drama, saying it was all a misunderstanding. But just as things started to blow over, Dixie posted a controversial video of herself dancing to a resurfaced audio clip of Paytas rapping the n-word in a cover of NWA's "F*ck The Police."

The TikTok was seemingly meant to be a clapback at Paytas for being the center of a few media scandals herself. But Dixie's fans were not impressed, and called her out for what they saw as her weaponizing someone else's racist behavior in an attempt to deflect the backlash she was receiving.

Making matters worse, fans felt D'Amelio "calling out" Paytas for saying the n-word only after Paytas criticized her and her sister rang disingenuous, especially since other influencers in the D'Amelios' circle have faced criticism for similar use of the n-word over the years.

Paytas was not happy with Dixie's post. "@dixiedamelio I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times," Paytas tweeted. "u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where's ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl."

Dixie ultimately apologized and deleted the video, tweeting, "I posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn't need to be made. I took it down and I sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. I'm wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support."