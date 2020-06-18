After fans discovered Addison Rae Easterling liked shady comments about Charli D'Amelio in November 2019, they thought Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio responded with some equally shady posts back. But Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling's TikTok shows fans were totally wrong. It seems there's no bad blood between them at all. In fact, the girls appear closer than ever.

If you're confused about what's been going on with Easterling and the D'Amelio sisters, let me sum up their supposed "drama." Earlier this month, fans were surprised to find out Easterling used to "like" negative comments directed toward Charli in 2019. The comments included users questioning why the star was verified and how she wasn't the "prettiest girl on TikTok."

Easterling then addressed fans' concerns with a lengthy statement. "Yes, I did like comments saying 'she deserves the hype' and 'whys Charli verified and you aren't' in November," she confirmed on Instagram. "I didn't know her and hadn't met her. THIS IS NO EXCUSE."

Easterling said that while it doesn't excuse what she did, she had just gotten out of a toxic and mentally abusive relationship at the time that led to feelings of self-hatred. "I searched for compliments and love from others because I couldn't love myself with him. It's SO gross and makes me really sad to think about to this day," she explained.

After getting close with Charli while they were in Hype House together, Easterling said she has come to really love and support her.

Fans were confused about where the two stood, but then Charli posted a TikTok lipsyncing to CeeFineAss' "Payback," which includes the lyrics, "Keep your name out my mouth cause I don't beef for free."

Dixie also raised eyebrows by tweeting, "the jealousy OH MY GOD," "Charli deserves better," and "Family first and that's that."

Despite everything that went down, Easterling and Dixie confirmed they're not feuding. On June 17, the two came together for an epic TikTok. In the video, Dixie showed fans a news article with the headline, "What’s Going On Between Dixie And Addison?"

"Hey, what's going on?" Dixie asked Easterling, who was sitting right beside her.

Easterling just rolled her eyes, and the two girls laughed.

Watch Dixie and Easterling's TikTok below.

While there may be a lot of drama in the TikTok world, Dixie and Easterling have made it clear they're not part of it.