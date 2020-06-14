TikTok users have been wondering about the relationship between two of the app's biggest stars for quite some time, but now the drama has been fully explained. Addison Rae Easterling cleared things up on why she liked shady comments about Charli D'Amelio. Addison Rae's explanation for shading Charli D'Amelio gets candid about her past. Here's how Easterling set the record straight on the issue.

The drama between the two TikTok stars all started when fans caught Easterling liking shady comments about D'Amelio a year ago. They include comments that compare Easterling to D'Amelio as well as comments stating D'Amelio definitely isn't the "prettiest girl on TikTok."

Easterling decided to speak up after word got out about her past likes. In her statement, she shared that she had liked the shady comments when she didn't know D'Amelio and hadn't yet met her. She explained that though it wasn't an excuse, she had just got out of a toxic and mentally abusive relationship that "tore [her] heart to shreds," leading her to feelings of depression and self-hatred. She continued on, saying that she has loved and supported D'Amelio since she met her and that she's already told her that she doesn't need to forgive her. Easterling ended the apology saying she "will love and support [D'Amelio] no matter what."

Though D'Amelio hasn't directly responded to Easterling's apology, she did post a video about haters on TikTok. In the video, she lip syncs the lyric to "Payback" by CeeFineAss, which could be about the drama between the two.

Easterling was also dragged into recent drama with Sebastian Topete. Topete and Isaak Presley had released a since-deleted "Smash or Pass" YouTube vlog for the Clubhouse YouTube page. In the video, the guys rated TikTok girls by their looks and both agreed that they would "smash" her. After fans and Easterling's ex, Bryce Hall, got upset about the comments, Topete decided to share screenshots of a text conversation between him and Easterling. In the texts, Easterling writes, "I didn't take it the wrong way at all...You know [I love you so much]."

Unfortunately, Easterling wasn't happy with Topete publicly sharing their exchange. She commented that no one "should ever post private conversations without consent of the other person."

Though she may getting caught up in TikTok drama, it looks like Easterling is quick to clear things up for fans on her own terms.