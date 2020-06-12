School may be out for the summer, but there's still a lot of drama going on in the TikTok world. While Addison Rae Easterling tries her best to steer clear of any and all drama, she's recently been dragged into some ongoing beef between Bryce Hall and Sebastian Topete. Addison Rae Easterling's response to Sebastian Topete leaking her texts makes total sense.

It all started after Topete and Isaak Presley filmed a since-deleted "Smash or Pass" YouTube video for the Clubhouse YouTube page. In the Vlog, the guys rated TikTok girls by their looks. When conversation turned to Easterling, both Topete and Presley said they would "smash" her, with Topete adding: "Everyone knows she's fire."

Well, the discussion didn't sit too well with fans who found the whole topic of the video to be inappropriate (it's 2020, y'all, let's stop "rating" girls for their looks) nor Easterling's ex Hall, who has repeatedly confronted Topete about his comments.

Hall first spoke out about Topete during an IG Live. "Stay in your lane, buddy, before I walk over to the Clubhouse and smash and pass some f*cking sense into you dude," he said.

Days later, in a now-deleted tweet, Topete claimed Hall showed up to the Clubhouse to have a word with him. "I really don’t wanna talk about this anymore because it’s so immature and there’s bigger problems going on right now but you’re really gonna pull up to my house with cameras and personally degrade me & try to fight me. You took it too far over a video," Topete wrote. "Let it go bud."

After some back-and-forth on Twitter about what *really* went down when Hall showed up at Clubhouse, Topete showed receipts of his conversation with Easterling in which he apologized and made sure she wasn't upset about his original video.

In the texts, Easterling wrote: "I didn't take it the wrong way at all...You know [I love you so much]."

Though she wasn't mad about the Vlog comments, Easterling wasn't happy with the fact that Topete felt he needed to share their private texts with the world.

"I feel SO uncomfortable addressing this because this is SO private but I need to because clearly it's not stopping," Easterling wrote. "I hate having bad blood with anyone. But I don't think anyone should EVER post private conversations without consent of the other person."

While it seems Topete didn't have any malicious intent toward Easterling by leaking her texts, she still has a point and she made it abundantly clear: Don't publicly post private conversations you have with your friends on social media without permission.