Disney's 'Frozen 2' Treats Will Get You So Pumped For The Movie

Sorry, Elsa, but with how popular Frozen is, it's been impossible to truly "let it go." Now that Frozen 2 is its way to theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, it's time to head back to Arendelle. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are back and ready to take on the big screen yet again. To get you pumped for the release, Disney's Frozen 2 treats are popping up on menus throughout Walt Disney World right now. Go on your very own journey to find each one of these tasty treats, and bring your social media followers along for the ride.

There's no denying Disney knows how to create Insta-worthy treats, merchandise, and backdrops. With their cool Instagram walls and adorable Mickey-shaped food, they really have it all, so prepare to halt as soon as you see these seven new Frozen 2 treats available. According to the Disney Parks Blog, throughout the month of November, Disney will be releasing these menu items in celebration of the animated movie. All of them are almost too pretty to eat. (I say almost, because eventually you need to take that first bite.) Before diving in, grab a pic for your foodie followers, and then savor every bite.

1. Anna and Elsa Petit Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs is THE Instagram-worthy foodie place to be. Everything in their bakery case needs to captured and posted on social media, and this Anna and Elsa Petit Cake is no exception. Not only is it gorgeous, but it's delicious with a cinnamon-nutmeg chiffon cake, Calvados caramel mousse, roasted hazelnuts, and cranberry-cherry pate de fruit.

2. Olaf’s Frozen Hot Chocolate Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks It's true "some people are worth melting for," but Olaf the snowman doesn't need to "melt" with this Frozen Hot Chocolate Cake. Available at the Main Street Bakery in Magic Kingdom, you can find this cake in a cup that tastes like a frozen hot chocolate.

3. Olaf Dole Whip Slushy Courtesy of Disney Parks Calling all my Dole Whip lovers out there: This Olaf Dole Whip Slushy is the treat for you. It's vanilla soft serve with a blue raspberry slush. The soft serve is even made to look like Olaf with adorable chocolate chip buttons and a white chocolate piece on top. Find this treat at the Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs.

4. Frozen Fractals Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks This Frozen Fractals Cupcake is available in the Food Courts at Disney’s All-Star Resorts. It's a blue confetti cupcake with blue buttercream frosting on top. And if you're able to hold off on eating it right away, the Blueberry Wall in Epcot would make the perfect background for this foodie pic.

5. Elsa’s Frozen Wave Courtesy of Disney Parks If you have plans on visiting Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, you might want to treat yourself to Elsa’s Frozen Wave milkshake at Leaning Palms. The colorful treat is a cotton candy vanilla milkshake topped with whipped cream. The fun really comes from the brightly-colored sprinkles on top.

6. Fall Into Winter Dessert Courtesy of Disney Parks If you love this time of year, you'll fall in love with the festive Fall Into Winter Dessert. Starting Nov. 24, 2019 you'll be able to find this spiced cheesecake with a caramel apple compote at Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.