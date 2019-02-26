A fan-favorite theme park treat is getting a magical makeover, thanks to the Mouse and his team over at the Magic Kingdom. The innovators at Disney are constantly dreaming up inventive sips and bites to keep you fueled up during your visit to the park, but Disney World’s new Dole Whip flavors might be my favorite creations yet. TBH, I didn't think it was possible to improve upon the OG scoops of tangy pineapple soft serve, but the treat now comes in lemon, mango, and raspberry cones that are almost too pretty to eat.

There's no denying that Disney has the whole photogenic food and beverages thing down to a science. From the park's recent introduction of a Mermaid Tail Cupcake to Disneyland's new glittery purple churros, it seems like they're constantly whipping up one magical creation after the next. While I like to dabble in all the exciting new bites, I always find myself going back to the park's Pineapple Dole Whip. It's a classic, and there's nothing more refreshing than gifting your tastebuds with the flavors of a beach vacation after a long day of waiting in lines and going on all your favorite rides.

Now, just months after visitors of the Anaheim-based theme park got their first taste of brand new orange and raspberry Dole Whip flavors, theme park-goers at the Magic Kingdom can also get in on the revamped Dole Whips with a seriously 'Gram-worthy twist.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, Disney World unveiled not one, but three different character cones that pay homage to your favorite animated movies of the last few years, and each $5.29 choice is more creative than the next.

My favorite out of the bunch might be the Hei Hei cone, which is inspired by the rooster Hei Hei from "Moana" and hilariously looks every bit the part with swirls of pineapple Dole whip and raspberry soft serve served in a blue sugar cone. You're pretty much guaranteed to lose it over the googly candy eyes and the red rooster "comb," which is a sour candy, according to blogger WDW News Today. Per the website, the limited-edition treat is currently being sold at the Aloha Isle, and it's the perfect choice if you like sour and tangy desserts. Plus, when it comes to photo bombs, I don't think you could pick a more hilarious sidekick.

Courtesy of Disney

Meanwhile, over at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, the Adventure Is Out There cone will give you all the feels. Inspired by Pixar favorite Up, this 'Gram-approved treat features a yellow mango soft serve base served on top of a blue sugar cone. The icing on the cake (or rather, cone) are the multi-colored candy balloons (held together by white chocolate), which look more than ready to lift Carl and Ellie’s house up and away.

Courtesy of Disney

The simplest reimagining of the Dole Whip cone might also be the most unique. Inspired by "Tangled," the Lost Princess cone is currently serving up purple edible flowers at Storybook Treats in Fantasyland. You're basically getting lemon soft serve on a purple cone, but it's still undeniably photogenic. Something tells me the citrus-forward confection is probably pretty similar to the Peter Pan Float, which is made with lime Dole Whip.

Courtesy of Disney

Unlike the pineapple Dole Whip, which can be enjoyed in float or cone form, these three new flavors are only being served as is for the time being, according to blogger Disney Food Blog. Still, that could be changing in the very near future, so I'd stay tuned. In the meantime, it looks like the only thing you have to worry about during your next trip to the theme park is picking which of these beauties to try first, because I think it's safe to say that Disney has officially outdone itself. Just make sure you snap a photo first.