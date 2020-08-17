Cue The Nightmare Before Christmas, because "this is Halloween." Though Oct. 31 may still be months away, you can start celebrating the spooky vibes early with Disney Parks' 2020 Halloween collection that'll upgrade your time at home.

Just like any Disney merch drop, you can expect find some super cute spirit jerseys and sparkly Mickey Mouse ears that are right on the Halloween theme in this collection. However, there are also shirts and leggings that represent some of your favorite Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Be inspired by your new merch and plan a movie night with your roomies. Snap a few selfies in your glow-in-the-dark jerseys and Jack Skellington ears. Then, whip up some Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired desserts to enjoy during the film.

According to Disney Parks Blog, even more Halloween merch will drop later this month, but the most popular items available now are selling out quickly. So, you'll want to get any of these 12 Hallween-themed items that you've got your eye on as soon as possible. Just like a ghost lurking around the corner, they may disappear before you know it, and you'll want to make sure you look absolutely boo-tiful this time of year.

1. This Mickey Mouse Halloween Spirit Jersey Mickey Mouse Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults $64.99 | ShopDisney Spirit jerseys have become the go-to essential for any Disney fan, right after a pair of Mickey ears, and this Halloween-themed jersey really puts the "spirit" in spirit jersey. It has a super fun, vibrant pattern on the bottom and sleeves. It even features a glow-in-the-dark "Boo!" on the back that will shine bright on those crisp, dark October nights.

2. This Halloween Spirit Jersey For Your Pup Mickey Mouse Halloween Spirit Jersey for Dogs $24.99 | ShopDisney If you purchase the Halloween spirit jersey for yourself, consider this matching spirit jersey for your dog as well. It's definitely "aww"-worthy and has the same glow-in-the-dark "Boo!" on the back. Take some seriously sweet selfies together with your pup, and post them with a caption like, "Too cute to spook."

3. This 'Hocus Pocus' Tee Sanderson Sisters T-Shirt for Women – Hocus Pocus $26.99 | ShopDisney Raise your hand if Hocus Pocus is your favorite Halloween movie. If so, you'll definitely love this Sanderson Sisters tee from ShopDisney. The whimsical pattern has cartoon drawings of the sisters, and it's perfect for wearing whenever you want to watch the movie again for the millionth time.

4. This Zero Pullover From 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Zero Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – The Nightmare Before Christmas $39.99 | ShopDisney Get cozy at home with this semi-cropped Zero sweatshirt pullover. There are even matching Zero sweatpants you can purchase for a full spooky lewk. This is the perfect 'fit to wear when you simply want to build a cozy fort in your living room and watch The Nightmare Before Christmas.

5. These 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Minnie Mouse Ears The Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Mouse Ear Headband by Loungefly $34.99 | ShopDisney These The Nightmare Before Christmas ears are sparkly and feature all your favorite characters like Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie. You'll look extra sweet wearing your ears with a cozy Sally sweater and matching Sally leggings for an at-home Halloween party with your housemates.

6. These Jack Skellington Minnie Mouse Ears The Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Mouse Ear Headband $29.99 | ShopDisney This is a good year for Nightmare Before Christmas fans, because Disney also released these Jack Skellington-inspired Minnie Mouse ears. Instead of a traditional bow, these ears feature Jack's iconic bat bow. And since The Nightmare Before Christmas can count as both a Halloween and Christmas movie, you can wear these adorable ears straight through the holiday season.

7. This Haunted Mansion Hoodie The Haunted Mansion Pullover Hoodie for Adults $54.99 | ShopDisney Looking for some new loungewear to sport while you're working from home or attending virtual classes this fall? Well, this Haunted Mansion hoodie is both cozy and cute. There are even Haunted Mansion sweatpants and leggings you can sport with this hoodie for an #OOTD that pays homage to your favorite Disney ride.

8. These Minnie Mouse Sequined Ears Minnie Mouse Halloween Witch Sequined Ear Headband $29.99 | ShopDisney For the ultimate Halloween ears, get yourself these Minnie Mouse Witch ears. The tiny witch hat on top looks like delicious candy corn and has an adorable mini purple bow. The best part of all is that they're sequined, so you won't need an Insta filter to sparkle in your ear selfies.

9. This Mickey Mouse Halloween Sweatshirt Mickey Mouse Halloween 2020 Sweatshirt for Adults – Disneyland $44.99 | ShopDisney For major throwback vibes, get this Mickey Mouse Halloween sweatshirt. The Mickey on the front will remind you of the Disney sweaters you used to wear as a kid. This may even become your new fave sweater to put on when it gets extra chilly outside, and you want to get cozy with a Pumpkin Spice Latte and gorgeous foliage.

10. This Haunted Mansion Loungefly Backpack The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Mini Backpack by Loungefly $90 | ShopDisney You can't talk about the Haunted Mansion without mentioning the Ghost Host. This iconic character from the Disney parks now has a backpack. The Ghost Host Loungefly backpack looks just like the costume that the Disney cast members wear when they work at the ride. Carry a bunch of Halloween candy inside, along with your wallet, keys, and fave pair of sunnies.