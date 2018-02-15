Congratulations on becoming an awesome aunt to your baby niece. You're taking on your new role like you are the Fairy Godmother to one very deserving princess. You don't have the power to turn pumpkins into carriages, but that won't stop you from spoiling her with all the Disney magic you can. Instead, of some glass slippers she would for sure lose, get your beautiful niece some Disney one-pieces for babies. They are too cute to handle just like she is.

In general, one-pieces are just precious because they are tiny human clothes, but adding adorable Disney characters to them just makes it impossible not to "aw" when you see them. Some of these 10 Disney bodysuits are so cool that we're wishing they made adult versions for us to wear. Wouldn't that be cool if you and your niece came strolling into Disneyland with matching rompers? You would for sure be securing your status as coolest aunt around. Of course, you don't have to be an aunt to spoil the little one in your life with these cute outfits. They're perfect for any baby who's looking for a little Disney spirit.

For now, these baby one-pieces are just for your little princess to wear. Make sure to take tons of pictures of her modeling them. They say, "a dream is a wish your heart makes," and we're wishing to see your cute niece in her new clothes.

1 Have Her Looking Fab Just Like Minnie Mouse Disney Minnie Mouse Costume Bodysuit for Baby, $6.99, shopDisney Minnie Mouse is so fashionably that she's inspired a #RockTheDots movement. Now your niece can rock some polka dots in this Minnie Mouse dress. She'll be twinning with the Disney icon. Truly, you'll be stumped on who wore it better.

2 Add This Bodysuit To Your Niece's Collection Of Gadgets And Gizmos Disney Ariel and Flounder Disney Cuddly Bodysuit for Baby, $14.95, shopDisney When Ariel was dreaming of a pair of legs, she was probably thinking about all the cute human clothes she could wear like this one-piece. She would definitely want to add this one to her collection. Plus, Ariel and Flounder are super cute, and we're loving the ruffly sleeves that look like waves.

3 Our Heart Is Thumping From Theses Cute Thumper Overalls Disney Thumper Overall Set for Baby, $29.95, shopDisney Thumper from Bambi has us totally twitterpated looking at these overalls. The '90s are back in style, so your niece needs a good pair of overalls to be fashionable. Why not go for this pair with the cutest cute peek-a-boo bunny we've ever seen?

4 A One-Piece That Tells A Tale As Old As Time Disney Belle Tutu Disney Cuddly Bodysuit for Baby, $14.95, shopDisney Every princess needs a good tutu. This Belle one-piece will definitely have your niece dancing in a ballroom with a lovable Beast. If you haven't been sold already on the adorableness of this, just look at the sleeves.

5 This Purrfectly Pink Marie Bodysuit Disney Marie Disney Cuddly Bodysuit for Baby, $14.95, shopDisney Marie from The Aristocats is well-known for being a classy kitty who loves a good pink bow. This bodysuit does not disappoint in the pink bow category. They are everywhere and they are adorable. Plus, "if all else fails, take a nap" are words to live by.

6 Have Your Niece Become A Member Of The Mickey Mouse Club Disney Minnie Mouse Mouseketeer Disney Cuddly Bodysuit for Baby, $14.95, shopDisney We all want to be a part of the infamous Mickey Mouse Club. Now, your niece can be an OG Mouseketeer with this red one-piece. The best part is, you can get your own Mouseketeer Minnie shirt, so you both get to be in the club together.

7 A One-Piece That Was Mermaid For Your Niece Disney Ariel Costume Bodysuit for Baby, $24.95, shopDisney Let's be real — we all wish we were really a mermaid. For real, what seashell hit Ariel on the head, because why would she want to be a part of our world, when she gets to live under the sea? Pretend you're a nice Ursula and give your niece the fins she wants to be Ariel for the day.

8 A Minnie One-Piece With Tutu Much Cuteness Disney Minnie Mouse Tutu Bodysuit for Baby, $19.95, shopDisney A tutu? Check. Sparkles? You bet. Little pink bows? Oh boy, yes! You could say this Minnie Mouse one-piece has everything you could ever want, because it does.

9 She Can Romp Around In This Minnie Mouse Romper Disney Minnie Mouse Romper for Baby, $29.99, shopDisney This romper is a great beach day outfit for your niece. Just imagine how cute she will be wearing this and a pair of baby sunglasses. We can't handle it.