Sabrina Carpenter's song "Skin" was immediately speculated to be about Olivia Rodrigo when it dropped on Jan. 22 because of its pointed lyrics, but fans might want to pay close attention to the music video too. Some eagle-eyed fans found a clue within the video which further cemented their theory the song was penned with Rodrigo in mind. One scene in particular has fans convinced Sabrina Carpenter shaded Olivia Rodrigo in her "Skin" video.

Rodrigo has been noticeably silent about the rumored drama between her and Carpenter, letting her music speak for itself. She released "Drivers License" on Jan. 8, which fans immediately presumed was written about her rumored former flame Joshua Bassett. Seeing as it included a lyric about an older "blonde girl" in the mix, fans also assumed she was referencing Carpenter, who has been romantically linked to Bassett.

The lyrics aren't the only thing that have fans up in arms, though. A number of people found a direct tie between Rodrigo's video for "Drivers License" and Carpenter's visual for "Skin." Both pop stars featured vintage-style Mercedes cars in their music videos, and Carpenter's bared a striking resemblance to the one first used in "Drivers License."

You can see a side by side of the cars from both music videos below, with Rodrigo's car choice on the left and Carpenter's on the right.

Oddly enough, Bassett also opted to feature a vintage car in his new music video for "Lie Lie Lie." The video was released on Jan. 14, and showed him singing on the hood of his car in Joshua Tree.

While this could all be chalked up to coincidence, fans simply don't think that's the case. "Not Sabrina being on Olivia's car," one fan tweeted.

"What is it with Joshua, Olivia and Sabrina and cars bro lmao," another fan questioned.

But Carpenter insisted the song wasn't written with anyone specific in mind. She explained the inspiration behind the track in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

“Thank you to everyone who has listened to skin especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what I was trying to get across,” she began. “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So I was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

"People can only get to you if you give them the power to. And a lot of people were trying to get to me," Carpenter added. "The song isn’t calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.”

It's possible Carpenter, Rodrigo, and Bassett all just have an affinity for vintage cars, but fans aren't so convinced that's the case.