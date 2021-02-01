Sabrina Carpenter raised eyebrows with the release of her single "Skin" on Friday, Jan. 22. After reading the lyrics, fans couldn't help but think it was her response to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License," which seemingly hinted at Carpenter's rumored relationship with Joshua Bassett. Now, Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" music video may shed some light on what, or more specifically, who, the song is really about, because the boy who stars in it with her looks just like Joshua Bassett.

If you don't know what's been going on with these three, let me explain. On Jan. 8, Rodrigo dropped her smash hit "Drivers License," and many speculated it was about Bassett, aka, her rumored ex-boyfriend and current High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star. The reason fans were so sure he was the inspiration behind the song was because Rodrigo mentioned her ex was a singer who was dating an older blonde.

"And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about," Rodrigo sings in the second verse, before launching into the chorus, which has Bassett written all over it. "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me/ 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street."

In return, Carpenter dropped "Skin," which included the lyrics, "Maybe we could've been friends if I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend there's no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme."

Carpenter confirmed "Skin" was, in part, a response to "Drivers License," but it was more an overall response to the hate she receives online in the end.

But now, Carpenter's "Skin" music video may make fans believe their theory that "Skin" is a response to "Drivers License" even more. The video, which shows Carpenter seeking comfort in the boy she loves as the world goes haywire around her, stars a brown-haired, brown-eyed boy with dark, curly hair. If you squint, he could literally pass for Bassett's twin!

He's seriously a dead ringer for Basset, right?

Message heard loud and clear, Sabrina!