I've tried to tell you guys a million times before — it's never safe to assume anything when it comes to your favorite celebrity couples. It will only lead to heartbreak. Just because Miley Cyrus made a tribute album to Liam Hemsworth doesn't mean a wedding was ever guaranteed, and now look where we are! The Daily Mail reports the two celebrities have allegedly, once again, called off their nuptials, leaving fans wondering, "Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth break up? Like, for-real, for-real this time?" Twitter is absolutely panicked over the wedding cancellation rumors, and I get it. This is why we can't have nice things, you guys! Elite Daily reached out to both Hemsworth's and Cyrus' teams for comment on the wedding cancellation rumors and the subsequent breakup rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Hemsworth and Cyrus' most recent falling out was regarding not being on the same page about when to have children. Reportedly, Hemsworth, 28, is ready to become a father but Cyrus, 25, just isn't there yet. According to the source, "He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind. He is left heartbroken." The insider added, "Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it. They haven't been getting along in recent months."

Ugh, soul-crushing. Fans are devastated.

According to the report, things have been rocky between the two celebrities for some time. "[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam," said the source. "[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

In addition to the rumors, Cyrus has completely wiped herself off of Instagram. While her account is still live, she's removed her feature image and deleted every single post. Sure, it's not clear what this is all about (and maybe she's just hyping us up for a new music project or secret pregnancy announcement a-la Kylie Jenner) but it sure feels ominous.

While we're on the subject of starting a family, Hemsworth's most recent Instagram post is also cringeworthy. The Hunger Games actor's latest post is a picture of himself playing the saxophone with the caption, "I think it’s safe to say I’m bringing saxy back. ;) Dad jokes. (Not actually a dad)."

Well, that feels intentional.

Some fans are holding onto hope considering the fact that Cyrus and Hemsworth were reportedly spotted together in the airport on July 18, just one day before their wedding cancellation rumors started. People on Twitter are saying they looked happy and normal.

SO, NOW WHAT?

The public is standing by for confirmation from Cyrus or Hemsworth and playing "Malibu" on repeat.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.