It's no secret that something's going on between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. The latest piece of evidence: Devin Booker's Instagram Story about Kendall Jenner. On Jan. 20, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some bikini pics on IG, Booker reposted one of her steamy pics on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Whew" with a sweating emoji. In the picture, Jenner looks fierce while sitting poolside with a book and drink nearby. Even though Booker's suspicious Story doesn't confirm that he's dating the model, it definitely proves that he's interested.

The pair was first linked in April 2020 when they were reportedly spotted going on a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona. One month after that, Jenner was reportedly seen picking up the Phoenix Suns player in her Mercedes G-Wagon at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Take from that what you will, but according to one of Us Weekly's sources, nothing serious was going on between the two at the time. "They're hooking up," a source reportedly claimed to the magazine in June 2020. "She's talking to a couple [of] different guys." But then in August, the two were reportedly seen getting cozy on a beach, so who knows what's going on.

@dbook on Instagram

When Jenner's haters first learned she could possibly be dating Booker, they made fun of her past relationships with NBA stars. One troll shared a meme saying basketball players were "passing" Jenner around, and that's when the fashionista dropped the most epic clapback of all time. "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," she responded on Twitter. Jenner's clapback was so good that her sister, Kylie Jenner, retweeted it and wrote, "lmfao. Tweet of the year."

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Before Booker was linked to Jenner, he dated Kylie's former bestie Jordyn Woods in 2018, and during that time, Jenner was in an on-again and off-again relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. But in May 2019, Jenner and Simmons officially broke up and went their separate ways.

Only time will tell whether she and Booker are the real deal (though I have a feeling it's only a matter of time before they're Instagram official).