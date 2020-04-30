Don't come for Kendall Jenner about her dating life, because she'll come right back for you. Jenner took a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker and, sure enough, dating rumors instantly flew. Fans can't seem to stop chattering about the potential romance. But one fan's comment erred on the side of shade, and it definitely didn't slip past Jenner. Kendall Jenner's response to trolls saying she dates too many NBA players was brutal, but well-warranted.

It's no secret Jenner has friends in high places, and a lot of those just happen to be in the NBA. In the past, Jenner has been spotted kicking it with sports stars like Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, and more.

Although Jenner hasn't confirmed a romance with Booker, one fan shared a shady meme about their relationship, saying NBA players are "passing" Jenner around.

When a fan came to her defense, writing, "Maybe she passing them around," Jenner keekee-ed with her in response — because she was not here for the judgement. "They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch," she tweeted on April 29, an instantly iconic comeback.

Jenner soon got support from her little sis Kylie, who responded to the clapback by saying it was the "tweet of the year."

Fans also had Jenner's back. "Okay Kendall. Let them know," one tweeted.

"Did you just....... maybe we have to stan," another fan praised.

As for the status of Jenner's relationship with Booker, that's all still very much TBD. TMZ obtained footage of the two stars taking a pit-stop in Arizona City while road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona. “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," TMZ's source claimed, adding that Devin is "part of the small group."

Whether Jenner is dating Booker or not, maybe the internet should just let the girl live.

