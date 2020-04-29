Um, wait a minute... is Kendall Jenner dating Devin Booker, Jordyn Woods' ex?! TMZ got footage of Jenner and Booker reportedly road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona in the NBA star's Maybach. While witnesses who claim to have spotted the duo at a rest stop near Arizona City reportedly told TMZ that the pair "looked like a couple," other sources who claim to be in the duo's social circle reportedly told the publication they're just friends.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," one source reportedly told TMZ. "Devin is a friend and is part of the small group." The source added, “They took a road trip for some much-needed air" and kept away from from other people to follow social-distancing guidelines.

OK, now here's where things get extra complicated: The last time Jenner was spotted with Booker was back in May of 2018 when they were on what seemed like a double date with Woods, who was with Booker at the time, and Jenner's on-again/off-again ex Ben Simmons in West Hollywood.

Just eight months after the reported double date, in February of 2019, Woods reportedly "quietly split" from Booker and the now infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal took place shortly thereafter, effectively exiling Woods from the Kardashian-Jenner clan for good.

Sam Forencich/National Basketball Association/Getty Images

As for Jenner and Simmons, who reportedly an item from May 2018 to May 2019, the two were spotted together as recently as February 2020 when they were seen at the Super Bowl in Miami. That being said, sources maintained they were keeping things casual.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” a source told Us Weekly on February 19. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

What a tangled freaking web.