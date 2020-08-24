After months of quietly stepping out into public together, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's PDA on a recent trip to the beach makes their rumored relationship look pretty official. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jenner and Booker for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back in time for publication.) The Sun published pictures of the rumored couple reportedly chilling together at a Malibu beach on Aug. 19. And, uh, let's just say the sun wasn't the only thing heating them up during said beach trip. The pictures are majorly steamy — one features Booker legit lying on top of Jenner.

The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player have been fueling romance rumors since TMZ caught footage of them reportedly road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona in Booker's Maybach back in April. While a source who saw them there at the time reportedly told TMZ that Booker and Jenner "looked like a couple," other sources who claimed to travel in the rumored couple's social circle reportedly maintained the two were just friends. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Booker and Jenner for comment on the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

The TMZ report led to some haters making rude comments about Jenner being "passed around" by NBA players. Luckily, Jenner came prepared with pretty much the greatest clap-back of all time. "They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch," she wrote on Twitter.

By June, a source was reportedly telling Us Weekly that Booker was just another dude on Jenner's hookup roster. “They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly on June 3. “She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.” (Totally relatable.)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Oh, and BTW, if you're in the market for some juicy gossip, Booker just so happens to be the ex of none other than Jordyn Woods. When Booker and Woods were still together, back in May 2018, they were spotted on what appeared to be a double date with Jenner and Ben Simmons.

Woods and Booker reportedly "quietly split" back in February 2019, shortly before her incident with Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Jenner and Simmons' timeline is a little more complicated; the two were spotted together as recently as February 2020 at the Super Bowl.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

So, hey. No real intel on what's actually going on between Booker and Jenner, but it seems like they're having a good time and I'm majorly here for it.