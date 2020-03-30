Demi Lovato is one of the latest celebrities to use her talents to help raise money for organizations dedicated to helping those in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Lovato, who like millions of people around the world is currently doing her part to flatten the curve by self-quarantining at home, delivered a moving performance from behind her piano on Sunday, March 29. Demi Lovato's living room concert "Skyscraper" performance will move you to tears.

Lovato is no stranger to using her voice to empower fans. This year alone, Lovato showed how strong she is when she took the stage at the 2020 Grammys, which marked her first public performance since her July 2018 accidental overdose. Days later, Lovato moved viewers with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV.

So when Lovato got the opportunity to perform from her home for FOX's iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a benefit special to help raise money for organizations and spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic, she did not disappoint.

Ahead of her performance, Lovato addressed fans directly, saying:

When tragedy knocks our neighbors down, we extend our hands to help them up. When sorrow strikes any one of us, we do our best to power through. We can only use the love we have to ease the pain. We are strong, we are decent, we will rise and stand tall. And nothing, absolutely nothing can tear us down.

Lovato then recited the powerful lyrics to "Skyscraper," that she paired with striking images of empty streets. Watch Lovato's emotional performance below.

Demi Lovato News on YouTube

Lovato has been vocal during the coronavirus crisis, urging her fans to stay at home and do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

From appearing on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded: Live With Miley Instagram Live show, to partnering with Door Dash for the #DoYourPartChallenge and brightening her fans' days with her living room concert, Lovato is truly a bright light in a dark time.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.