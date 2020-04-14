A decade ago, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers were inseparable, but after the stars all ended their respective Disney Channel careers, they went their separate way. Although all their paths crossed at one point or another, Lovato eventually lost touch with them. Fans have been wondering for years what happened and whether Lovato still considered them her friends. Demi Lovato's 2020 quotes about Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers reveal where they stand today.

In her latest interview for the May 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Lovato opened up about her Disney Channel days. She admitted she's "grateful for the opportunities" the network gave her, but wished she had "more downtime" to focus on herself.

"I think when you are a teenager and you’re given your big break, you’ll do anything to make it happen," Lovato explained. "I do feel that a lot of the way some of my life was handled and lived led to me kind of having a bit of a downfall, just because I was so overworked and I wasn’t dedicating enough time to my mental health or my personal life."

In 2008, Lovato starred in Camp Rock alongside Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, and the following year, Lovato landed her own show, Sonny with a Chance, and starred alongside Gomez in Princess Protection Program. While Lovato and Gomez's friendship fizzled out shortly after their time on Disney Channel, Lovato and the Jonas Brothers stayed close for years until they drifted apart sometime in 2018. Fans guessed Lovato was no longer friends with the JoBros due to Lovato appearing to shade them in her "I Love Me" music video, which was released in March.

Now, after years of wondering about Lovato's relationship with Gomez and the JoBros, fans finally have their answer: She doesn't speak to any of them anymore.

Lovato simply shook her head "no" when asked if she kept in contact with the JoBros, but she elaborated on her relationship status with Gomez. "When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her," she said. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

Surprisingly, the only Disney Channel alum Lovato kept contact with after all this time is Miley Cyrus. "I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with," Lovato admitted.

While Lovato isn't friends with Gomez and the JoBros anymore, it seems like she still respects them and wishes them nothing but happiness.