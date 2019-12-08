Are you in the mood to let loose? Feeling up for an adventure to nowhere in particular? The sun is in wild and free Sagittarius and it's inspiring you to see all the abundance and opportunity that surrounds you. Why stick to a monotonous and predictable plan when you can let the unexpected whisk you away? Some will probably enjoy what the planets have in store more than others, and December 9, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. If your sun or ascendant falls under any of these signs, there's no way this week will be boring.

However, it's difficult to reduce astrology to "good" or "bad." When it comes to the cosmos, it's often a mixed bag. With an intensely emotional and confusing full moon in Gemini taking place on Dec. 12, you might feel just as overwhelmed as you do excited. Forming a square to dreamy and mystical Neptune, it may be hard to tell what's real apart from what's not. However, Gemini is all about seeing things from multiple perspectives and staying open-minded to differing opinions. Let this full moon show you that you can feel so many different things at once and every bit of it is valid.

Luckily, the cosmos rarely leave you without tons of positivity to aid you through the difficulty. As driven Mars forms a trine with sensitive and visionary Neptune on Dec. 13, it will encourage you to embrace passion and creativity as you move toward your goals. Let a little magic infuse your perspective of what you can achieve. And when optimistic Jupiter forms a trine with changing Uranus on Dec. 15, you'll grow in unexpected ways.

Gemini: You're Getting In Touch With Your Superpowers

Although you may feel overwhelmed and unable to avoid facing your feelings, there is so much empowering energy surrounding you this week. It's time to really get in touch with what's simmering beneath the surface of your heart. You've been asking so many questions lately, but you do realize you already have all the answers, don't you? If you stop overthinking everything and hush the cerebral part of your brain, you might just find that everything comes together beautifully. Embrace the changing tides within you. Even if it's not easy, you'll be so glad you did.

Sagittarius: You're Redefining Yourself And Your Relationships

You've been doing so much thinking about where you are in your life, where you're headed, and what you'd like to accomplish. This is your time to rejuvenate your confidence and remember who you are. This week, there may be epiphanies surrounding your closest relationships and the person you're becoming may be attracting a new type of person. When you allow yourself to change, it's inevitable that you outgrow certain relationships, but it also means opening your arms to new ones. Brace yourself for deeper friendships and an even deeper love. It's time to commit or go home.

Aquarius: You're Expressing Your Creativity With Your Community

Unleash all the joy, creativity, and playfulness you've long been tucking away. Whether you're judging yourself too harshly or you've forgotten how to create without inhibition, it's time live your life with the same velocity that you did when you were a child. Back when you were untarnished from the demands of adulthood, you embraced your feelings without apology. Tap into that vein of raw passion and imagination once again. Be the one who shows everyone else how to tap into their creativity, too. You have the power to join forces with so many people and create something together.