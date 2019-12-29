Not only is 2019 coming to an end this week, so is the decade. If you're feeling disappointed by the way things have gone and pressured to make a positive change, it's totally normal. New Year's resolutions are supposed to be a motivating concept, yet they have the tendency to place unrealistic expectations on you. If there's any consolation, the new year has no astrological significance whatsoever. In fact, it may as well be any other day. However, December 30, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Pisces. Do yourself a favor and try not to buy into the idea that a new year automatically means a new you. Move at your own pace, forgive yourself, and remember that astrology doesn't believe in New Year's resolutions either.

Regardless, this is quite an intense and transformative time in astrology. The sun is in karmic, disciplined, and ambitious Capricorn, which is enough to make anyone feel like they're falling behind in a race that might not even exist in the first place. As the sun continues to move into a conjunction with Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto, you may feel as though you really need to snap out of it and grow up. This is the time to really think about the changes that you'd like to make because you're coming to terms with what is compatible with your success and what isn't. Just make sure you don't get discouraged by any slip-ups you might make because it's a universal truth that growth is a process. It can be expedited by your diligence and a stroke of luck, but ultimately, patience will serve you far more than being too hard on yourself will.

Gemini: Uncomfortable Information May Reveal Itself To You

You're investigating the depths of your life and this week, you may reach a depth that's darker than you may be ready to handle. If you uncover something difficult about a relationship or a situation in your life, give yourself time to decide what to do next instead of rushing to a conclusion. You may be presented with an opportunity to invest and divest your energy. Nothing is black or white, and you have the right to make the decision that works best for you, regardless of everyone else's opinion.

Libra: There May Be Difficult Shifts In Your Home Life

There may be some instability in your home life at the moment. Perhaps there will be conflicts with roommates or relatives, as well as uncomfortable developments that make your home a less comfortable place. However, all of this is simply presenting you with information. You can either work through these issues or let them fuel your desire to make a change. It may be time to define the type of home you'd like to have and it may be at odds with everything you've considered before. Forget tradition, focus on what makes you feel at home.

Pisces: You May Be Keeping A Secret About Your Love Life

Secrets weigh heavy on your heart and you may be keeping something from a loved one (or they may be keeping something from you). It's time to get to the root of why you're keeping this secret and why you're afraid of being honest. Whether you're not ready to be judged or you're enjoying the coziness that comes from laying low, this secrecy can leave your relationships undefined. Consider how leaving the terms up in the air can have damaging consequences in the future, especially if neither of you happen to be on the same page.