I know there are a lot of terrifying rumors surrounding eclipses. After all, abrupt and overwhelming change can take place during one, which is enough to send anyone running for cover. However, just because an eclipse can yank you out of your comfort zone and send you into an unknown future doesn't mean it has to be a negative experience. In fact, when you consider that December 23, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Capricorn, and Aquarius — you'll realize that, eventually, an eclipse will always change your life for the better. You just might not see it at the time.

A solar eclipse in ambitious and self-sufficient Capricorn will take place on Dec. 26, making this an incredibly important (and possibly dramatic) week. Similar to a new moon (only with a much stronger impact), an eclipse signifies a new beginning. This beginning could be subtle and internal, as well as downright life-changing depending on the way it affects your birth chart. However, taking a new opportunity always means making a sacrifice, and sometimes that sacrifice is difficult to make at first.

Luckily, the cosmos are supporting you as you make your transition. On Dec. 27, the sun will form a trine to Uranus, encouraging you to make decisions that support your quirky, wacky, and authentic self. Even if it means breaking away from the status quo or rebelling against currently unknown forces, you owe it to yourself to be yourself. When the sun forms a conjunction to Jupiter on Dec. 27, you'll feel open to growth. Let your mistakes from the past turn into wisdom, set aside your fears, take on new opportunities, and feed your hunger for new experiences.

Virgo: You're Falling In Love And Romance Surrounds You

You have so many reasons to be excited about this next chapter you're embarking on. Prepare to feel encompassed by love, emboldened by creativity, and ready to flaunt your talent for all the world to see. Whatever happens, it's about feeling butterflies in your stomach and falling hopelessly in love with life. Activate your ability to feel pure, unadulterated joy. Whether you're swept off your feet by a new romantic interest or inspired by the desire to get in touch with your artistic side, you're feeling more alive than ever.

Capricorn: You're Owning Your Power And Growing Stronger

The pressure is on right now. You're realizing what needs to change if you're going to become the person you know you can be. However, instead of feeling overwhelmed and discouraged by all the work it's gonna take, you're feeling amped up and ready to go. Things are moving fast and there may be so many opportunities coming your way right now. You're getting stronger and more powerful by the moment. You know that the end of the finish line will make it all worth it. Enjoy the journey that takes you there. Every little success should be celebrated.

Aquarius: You're Loving The Way It Feels To Be You

You're in the midst of such an abundant period. You're abundant with love, beauty, magic, and luxury. Indulge in it all because you are glowing. It's time to honor how lucky you are to be you. Acknowledge every little thing about you that you adore. An act of self-love has the power to sink deep into your skin, so treat yourself like the royalty you are. The world is taking notice of you. Your friendships are strengthening, your love life is in a beautiful place, and you should revel in it all.