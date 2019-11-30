December is here, which means a new set of celestial events, along with a whole bunch of holidays, will be in effect. Fortunately for a select few — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — those celestial events will be brimming with possibilities. Yes, these three zodiac signs will have the best December 2019, because their spirits naturally thrive during this time of year.

Don't get too excited just yet, though, because December's astro-weather will be one for the books, as the month kicks off in the midst of Sagittarius season, and ruler Jupiter enters Capricorn on Dec. 2. A zodiac sign's planetary ruler lives their very best life when traveling through its home sign (i.e. Jupiter in Sagittarius), because they're able to work at their full potential. With both Saturn (which rebuilds) and Pluto (which destroys) hovering over serious Capricorn, one can only begin to imagine the effects of Jupiter — the planet of luck, expansion, and higher learning — joining in on the fun.

Aries: You're Feeling Confident In Your Skin

Once Jupiter joins forces with Saturn and Pluto via your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and authority figures, you'll feel more like yourself again. Everything you've had to endure over the past few weeks will finally start to make sense.

With the sun, Mercury, and Venus shaking up your expansive ninth house of faith, long-distance journeys, and entrepreneurship, you'll be greeted with a burst of enthusiasm you never knew you needed. Where are you off to next? Whether you decide to relocate for work, or consider the thought of studying abroad, don't be afraid to take the necessary risk.

Leo: You're Celebrating Left And Right

With both Saturn and Pluto activating your orderly sixth house of day-to-day routine and due diligence, you might've been too preoccupied to notice that the past year flew by. Not in a bad way, though — you've most likely been in the process of restructuring your daily habits and tending to your well-being. Luckily, once Jupiter enters the same area of your chart and joins forces with both of the aforementioned malefic celestial entities, you'll be greeted with a more optimistic perspective.

Meanwhile, both the sun and Mercury join Venus via your expressive fifth house of creativity and romance, so love may be in the air. This energy is always fun, flirty, and childlike — your favorite.

Sagittarius: You're Basking In Your Blessings

It's been quite an interesting year, thanks to your ruling planet, Jupiter. While most people dread the thought of lucky Jupiter moving on to another zodiac sign, you'd be surprised at how much you will start to materialize once your planetary ruler touches Capricorn and your second house of values. Aside from a number of material rewards, you will be instantly greeted with a sense of abundance, both physically and spiritually speaking.

Mercury joins the sun and Venus in your sign this month, so you'll be back to basics in no time. These heavenly bodies will eventually challenge Neptune via your domestic fourth house of home and family, but it's nothing for you to stress about. Instead, this is an excellent time to find healing and compassion in your emotional and domestic sphere.