The holiday season is often referred to as "cuffing season" because, as the temperature starts to drop, some start to wonder, "Who's going to keep me warm during the harsh winter?" While a lot of people may ask that question, December 2019 will be the most romantic month for these zodiac signs, in particular: Leo, Virgo, and Capricorn. If your sun or rising sign falls under any of the trio, it's time for you to kick back and let love find you.

Red-hot Mars works at its fullest potential when it's in the sign of Scorpio, so passions will be running high. Chiron stations direct and Venus enters Aquarius, before the new moon solar eclipse in Capricorn on Dec. 26. That means there will be a lot going on in the romance department.

Of course, love isn't the only thing in the air this month. You must consider all of December's astro-weather, such as Jupiter's shift into serious Capricorn on Dec. 2, which pretty much sets the tone for the remainder of 2019. Although, with both Mercury and Mars traveling through smoldering Scorpio, keep in mind that December will be also be swirling with intensity and emotionally driven conversations.

Leo: You're Feeling Passionate And Extra Flirtatious

You've always been a fan of December, and it's probably because the season of your sister fire sign Sagittarius activates your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, and individuality. Interestingly enough, this is the astrological house that belongs to Leo, as it governs all things related to your inner child.

With both the sun and Mercury shaking up this area of your chart, you'll be feeling as confident as ever. Venus enters Aquarius and your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships toward the middle of the month, which will certainly add a little romantic charm to your current partnerships. Single lions could kick off a passionate winter romance, while those of you who are coupled up will fall more in love.

Virgo: You're Unapologetically Expressing Your Truth

Personally, professionally, and romantically, you're going to shine throughout December. With lucky Jupiter's shift into your sister earth sign Capricorn — via your expressive fifth house of romance, passion, and creativity — your confidence will sky rocket. So whether you're working on an exciting passion project, or looking for love, this is your lucky month.

Venus will also slide into Aquarius, activating your sixth house of rulership, which will bring you more confidence. This area of your chart governs your day-to-day life, so you could find love in places you'd least expect. Perhaps while in the midst of grabbing coffee or during your morning jog?

Then there's that powerful new moon solar eclipse, which will activate your expressive fifth house on Dec. 26. That means powerful new beginnings will be on their way.

Capricorn: You're Thriving And You Know It

I know it's been a rough couple of months, but you survived the worst. Charming Venus will be doing her thing via your sign for the majority of the month, and alongside expansive Jupiter, her coquettish nature is only emphasized. Remember, Venus is the planet of love, pleasure, and all things irresistible, so, aside from charming your peers' socks off, you'll also be greeted with a sparkling sense of optimism.

The sun enters your sign later in the month, right before the new moon solar eclipse in your sign. I know eclipses are usually frowned upon, but if you've been doing the work, you'll be good to go. Besides, solar eclipses are not the same as lunar eclipses, so there's no need to panic. It's time you start celebrating your wins and living your best life.