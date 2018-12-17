Aside from Uranus, there are currently no other planets in retrograde. Are you starting to feel more energized and motivated? Are you feeling ready to create new memories instead of linger over the past? 2018 was one of the most retrograde-heavy years you've had in a while, so the smoothness and ease of what's currently going on in astrology is helping the skies part. However, we still can't forget that as of December 17, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Leo. If any of the following zodiac signs happen to be your rising sign, you'll still feel the astrological intensity.

Even though there's nothing majorly distressing going on in astrology this week, the sun is leaving behind Sagittarius for Capricorn on Dec. 21, and a full moon in Cancer will radiate through the sky the very next day. Depending on your birth chart and your zodiac signs, these changes could push you through more challenging periods of your life. Capricorn's cardinal earth may put you through more difficulties than the mutable fire of Sagittarius did. And, as always, even a full moon as graceful and beneficial as the one coming up is capable of bringing unwelcome revelations and changes your way. Stay tuned.

Aries: You May Be Stressing About Your Career

You're feeling energized and pumped about life when the sun is in your fellow fire sign Sagittarius. After all, the sun was in your ninth house of adventure and expansion, taking you on an unpredictable journey and showing you new and exciting things. However, as of this week, the sun rolls into earthy Capricorn and lands in your 10th house of career. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it will have you more concerned about practical matters.

Instead of living life for the experience of it all, this next phase of your life is about laying down the groundwork for your future, going after your dreams, and working hard to make your achievements happen. If you're unhappy with where your career's at, it's time to change things.

Gemini: You Could Be Facing Your Fears And Looking Inward

There's no doubt your Sagittarius season wasn't easy. After all, Mercury — your ruling planet — was retrograding through your seventh house of partnerships, challenging your love and social life. Aside from that fact, Sagittarius is your opposite sign and its effects can easily challenge you on some level. Even though this phase of your astrological journey is over, the next one is still a difficult one.

As of Capricorn season, the sun enters your eighth house of death and rebirth. While this house can inspire sexual and spiritual connection while deepening your relationships with others and yourself, it can also have you facing your inner darkness. This house takes you to the bottom before rising to the top, so prepare for a serious transformation.

Leo: It's Time For You To Get Back To Work

One of the most enjoyable times of your year is nearly over. When the sun is in Sagittarius, it's also in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Let's face it, how can you not be having a good time with your fifth house is activated? It's all about enjoying what life has to offer, creating art for the sake of creating art, and letting go of your inhibitions. This is why the beginning of Capricorn season could throw you for a loop.

The sun will enter your sixth house of work and health this week, causing you to focus on productivity, your daily routine, and your relationship with responsibility. You're here to slowly work towards something big, so get back to the grind.