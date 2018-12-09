Have you been feeling anxiety fluttering through your stomach? Have you been wracked by a strange nervousness? When the sun is in optimistic Sagittarius, negative emotions can make you feel seriously duped. We're supposed to be discovering ourselves through wild adventures and engaging in spontaneous shenanigans! So why hasn't the stress stopped? It makes so much sense that as of December 10, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces. Make sure to check whether or not any of these signs are your rising sign, because the chaos may affect you even more.

To be honest, this Sagittarius season has been more depressing than it usually us, namely because Mercury has been in retrograde and overly-sensitive Neptune has been skewing the whole experience. Fortunately, Mercury began moving direct on Dec. 6, although we won't be clear of it's post-retrograde shadow until around Dec. 24, so continue to practice your Mercury Rx mindfulness. And if you're feeling paranoid or anxious for no real reason, you can probably blame Neptune, because it's been making everything seem a whole lot worse than it really is. Anyway, try not to let the blues get you down, because things will start looking up very, very soon. Just take care of yourself in the meantime.

Gemini: You May Feel Some Tension In Your Love Life

Even though Mercury has started moving direct, don't go thinking that you're in the clear of your ruling planet's retrograde just yet. Mercury will be in the post-shadow period of its backwards tailspin for the next few weeks, so even though the confusion is slowly lessening, it's still not over.

Interestingly, this Mercury's effect on you has changed shape once again. As of Dec. 12, the planet of communication and thought process has moved back into Sagittarius, where it is in detriment. Here, it is complicating things in your seventh house of partnerships, so if issues regarding your closest relationships are suddenly popping back up again, it's no wonder. Mercury still has a few things to teach you about how you function in relationships and what you need from them.

Virgo: You Might Feel Emotional And Confused

You're probably jumping for joy at the thought of Mercury retrograde being over. After all, this is your ruling planet, and when it's in retrograde, you know it's going to affect you more than most people could possibly understand. However, not so fast: You're still dealing with Mercury's post-shadow period, which will last until around Dec. 24.

Since Mercury will slide back into Sagittarius on Dec. 12, it will activate your intimate and sensitive fourth house of home and family once again. Prepare for issues regarding your familial connections, core values, and feelings of emotional safety to resurface. You're coming to terms with a better understanding of this aspect of your life, but it may cause you some stress and duress in the process.

Pisces: You Could Be Feeling Easily Offended

Your ruling planet, Neptune, has been influencing the cosmos lately, and not necessarily in a good way. For example, it began forming a conjunction with aggressive and instinctual Mars on Dec. 7, while both planets are in your first house of the self. Chances are, you've been feeling restless, confused, and overwhelmed. If you're thinking too much about who you are and what your purpose is, it's no wonder.

However strange this may feel, don't worry. All this anxiety will pass. And if you consider how emotional and sensitive the past few months have been, things are starting to look up. Chiron — planet of the wounded healer — has been retrograding through Pisces, but it is finally moving direct once again. You're coming out of a major transformation.