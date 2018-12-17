One of the most mind-blowing things about astrology is that it's cyclical and seasonal. Energy never remains stagnant for long, and if you're feeling "stuck", it's a reminder that life is a roller coaster ride that never ends. Speaking of life, the sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, changing your entire focus and purpose. Which brings me to my main point: It just makes so much sense that as of December 17, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. Keep in mind that you'll appreciate the shift just as much if any of these zodiac signs happen to be your rising sign.

While Sagittarius season was all about opening your mind to new perspectives, embarking on spontaneous adventures, and seeing the bigger picture of life, Capricorn inspires something totally different within you. This cardinal earth sign is focused on tradition, learning from the past, and coming out on top. This is one of the most ambitious and triumphant signs in all the zodiac. Think about it: Why do you think New Years resolutions are of such major concern with the sun is in Capricorn? It's because you're eager to let go of your bad habits and set your sights for success. With this zodiac sign in power, you have the power to accomplish anything.

Cancer: You'll Feel So Emotionally And Spiritually Aligned

Right after the sun enters Capricorn, a full moon in Cancer will cast its beautiful glow across your entire universe. Rising on Dec. 22, it's the full moon of your dreams. For one thing, the moon is your ruling planet, and when it embraces your zodiac sign, the moon is at peace. Prepare to receive exciting revelations about the path you're on and for these revelations to translate into brilliant thoughts, feelings, and ideas.

This full moon is also forming a sensitive and compassionate trine with Neptune, flushing you with emotional understanding and a dreamy sense of self. This is a beautiful full moon for some romance, poetry, and manifesting. You have the power to create your own reality. Since this lunation will also form a sextile with spontaneous Uranus, you should expect some exciting news and changes.

Sagittarius: You're Living Out The Last Week Of Your Season

Sagittarius season ain't over yet and it's the last week of your solar return. With Mercury in your first house of the self, along with the sun, you're still embracing the new and improved you while putting yourself out their with your signature fire sign confidence.

So much has changed for you since last year. They say your solar return is a time for beautiful revelations, careful planning for the year to come, and an overall celebration of who you are and where you've come from. You're in a process of not just enjoying your identity, but rethinking it. No one stays the same for long, so don't hold yourself to the same standards, limitations, and rules as before. It's time to polish off the finishing touches on some new ones.

Capricorn: You're Officially Being Crowned Zodiac Royalty

As of Dec. 21, the sun enters Capricorn and launches you into the season that you rule over. The energy in the air will match your intrinsic self, and everyone will suddenly be tuned in to everything that's important to you in life.

Being the success-oriented, disciplined, and initiative zodiac sign that you are, this is the most energized time of year for you. There's so much power and possibility for you to totally revamp your world and plan for greatness. Learn from the mistakes you've made over the past year, thank yourself for how far you've come, keep moving forward, and enjoy your astrological rule as much as you can.