It's no secret Clare Crawley was smitten from the minute she met Dale Moss — and apparently, the feeling was mutual. During the Nov. 6 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, fans learned how Dale Moss knew Clare Crawley was the one, and the reason is just as cute as you'd expect. When asked about his initial impression of Crawley, Moss said, "I honestly just felt safe and secure, and I just trusted her. I couldn't even put my finger on it right away, but I just knew that she had me."

According to Moss, that feeling of trust and security allowed him to fall for Crawley as quickly as he did. "I just felt unbelievably comfortable just sharing and opening up to her," he continued, "and I think that's the biggest thing that's difficult in any relationship or any time is just putting yourself out there, but I never, ever once questioned it [with Clare]."

Moss expressed a similar sentiment when he got down on one knee during the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette. As he told Crawley during his proposal, "From the moment I stepped out of the limo, I felt this was special — there was no denying it. You made it so clear and apparent that you believe in 'you and I,' and I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would got to the end of the world for me." Swoon!

While Moss felt "safe and secure" soon after meeting his future fiancée, Crawley's first encounter with Moss sounded totally electric. During an Oct. 13 interview with Entertainment Tonight Crawley described the encounter as "one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body" experiences. "That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other — I've never felt that instantly like that before," she said.

Even though fans had a feeling Moss and Crawley were going to end up together after rumors about their relationship started circulating in August, I never expected their connection to be quite so genuine. Congrats to the happy couple, and here's hoping Crawley's replacement, Tayshia Adams, has just as much luck finding love.