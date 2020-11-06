Welp, it happened, y'all. After all the reports and rumors, Clare Crawley has left The Bachelorette. And she took someone with her, too. After watching the Bachelorette get her on-screen happy ending, fans were desperate to see what's going on with the former series lead and her love interest now. And Dale Moss' Instagram about proposing to Clare on The Bachelorette hints at the answer.

Clare took a big leap of faith when she decided to "blow up The Bachelorette" as Chris Harrison now infamously put it. She admitted that she knew from pretty much Day 1 that Dale was the one and only guy for her. After she didn't give out a rose at the last group date, that fact was clear to all the other guys, too.

At the start of the Nov. 5 episode, Clare and Dale got the chance to have a one-on-one date filled with romance and declarations of love. They even got to spend the night together, and the next day Clare made it clear she was ready to commit to spending the rest of her life with Dale. The only question was whether or not Dale was ready for that big step too. Chris told Dale that the only milestone left in his Bachelorette journey was a proposal, and it was up to him to decide if he wanted to get down on one knee.

Although there were a few tears in the hours leading up to the final rose ceremony, in the end, Dale did propose to Clare. He told Clare: "I want to be here for you. I want to be strong. I want nothing more than to keep moving forward and keep being there for you each day."

Clare said yes to Dale's proposal and the two were happy to finally be able to be together outside the bubble of The Bachelorette. Right away, fans were wondering if Clare and Dale are still engaged, and Dale gave a really good hint that they are on his Instagram. He posted photos of the proposal, along with the heartfelt caption, "Never a point I won’t show up for you."

If that loving Instagram wasn't enough for Bachelor Nation, fans also got a peek into Clare and Dale's home life in the last moments of the Nov. 5 episode. It looks like the couple is still happily engaged and in love.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.